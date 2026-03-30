Trump Unveils Secret-Like Underground Project Beneath White House Ballroom

Donald Trump said Sunday that the U.S. military is overseeing construction of a large underground complex beneath a new White House ballroom. He added that the demolition of the East Wing last year was part of the broader plan.

“The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction. We’re doing very well, so we’re ahead of schedule,” Trump said aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington, D.C.

Trump spoke cautiously about the project and expressed frustration that details had recently become public, attributing the disclosure to what he described as “a stupid lawsuit.”

He added, “It’s part of it; the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under.”

Trump says the US military is planning to construct a large complex beneath the new ballroom he is building at the White House. “The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under”https://t.co/WdaqrHMf8f pic.twitter.com/Tv8PRQnBUq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 30, 2026

As part of a broader push to reshape Washington’s architectural landscape, Trump appointed a board whose members have supported his proposals. The panel approved several changes to city plans, including a proposal to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The idea of renaming it the “Trump Kennedy Center” has drawn criticism. Also, the president has proposed building a large ceremonial arch in Washington inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

In October 2025, Trump ordered the demolition of the White House East Wing as part of plans to construct a ballroom designed to host large receptions and state dinners. The project was initially funded privately with a budget of $200 million, though estimates have since risen to $400 million.

Trump: Two views of the Great Ballroom being built on the site of our wonderful White House — It is on budget, and ahead of schedule! When completed, it will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World, one that has been sought by Presidents for over 150 years — and… pic.twitter.com/AB8FyTKQBv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 10, 2026

​Trump has described the ballroom project as a major initiative of his presidency, arguing that existing White House facilities are insufficient for hosting large-scale events and foreign dignitaries.

The project has faced strong opposition from historic preservation groups, though Trump has remained unfazed by the criticism. He said the ballroom would be “the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world” and emphasized that funding would come from private sources. According to the BBC, the venue was initially expected to accommodate 500 people but has since been expanded to 1,350.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles defended the project, saying the 79-year-old second-time president “is a builder at heart” and has a strong attention to detail. She added that the administration is working with relevant organizations to preserve the White House’s historical character while moving forward with construction.