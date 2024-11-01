Trump Reveals the Biggest Mistake He Made During His Presidency on the Joe Rogan Podcast

Even as his campaign moves into its last stages before election day, former President Donald Trump is still promoting himself through a variety of channels. He recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where the Republican leader discussed his tenure in the White House and his candidacy for office with the comedian. According to the Irish Star, Trump acknowledged during the three-hour conversation that appointing "disloyal people" was his worst decision as president. "The one mistake... I will say it always comes back to the same answer, the biggest mistake I made... I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked."

Trump took names of two former officials who have since attacked him, specifically calling them "neocons (neoconservative), bad people, or disloyal people": former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Chief of Staff John Kelly. Trump persistently labeled Kelly "bad" and "a bully but a weak person," and he called Bolton, his former national security adviser, "an idiot." “He was good in a certain way,” said Trump. “He’s a nutjob". Kelly has specifically been very vocal about his hate for Trump, in his recent interview with the New York Times, the longest-serving chief of staff warned that the Republican leader would turn into a complete dictator if reelected.

Trump explains that picking a businessman instead of a politician is "very dangerous".



Neither himself nor Joe Rogan is aware that he might as well be describing his own presidency. pic.twitter.com/X7FA9gCKQ4 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 26, 2024

“In many cases, I would agree with some of his policies,” he said. “But again, it’s a very dangerous thing to have the wrong person elected to high office,” Kelly affirmed earlier claims that Trump had shown admiration for Adolf Hitler and claimed that the GOP nominee was a fascist who did not comprehend the Constitution. Meanwhile, further into the conversation Trump stuck to his rhetoric about the 2020 election being rigged. “That election was so crooked, it was the most crooked election,” next, Rogan requested some examples. Trump replied, “Well, let’s start, let’s start at the top and the easy ones. They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didn’t get it in many cases, they didn’t get it.”

Trump explains to Joe Rogan that a president appoints about 10,000 people.



It's roughly 4,000. Maybe 5.



After bragging continuously in the 2016 campaign that he had "all the best people", "tremendous people", Trump finally admits that he had no idea whom to appoint. pic.twitter.com/34RIajjMAW — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 26, 2024

As per Variety, Trump went on to say that Wisconsin acknowledged that the election had been stolen, robbed, and manipulated. He said, "They wouldn’t give access in certain areas to the ballots because the ballots weren’t signed. They weren’t originals. They were — we could go into this stuff. We could go into the ballots, or we could go into the overall.”

Donald Trump at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

According to BBC, Rogan declined to have Trump on his show two years ago, calling him "an existential threat to democracy." However, the two appeared amicable as they discussed their mutual acquaintances, including Elon Musk, and their interest in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Trump campaign hopes the interview would increase his sway over male voters, who comprise the majority of the famed podcast audience.