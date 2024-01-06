Trump Reacts to Biden’s Furious Attack on Him, Accuses Him of ‘Fearmongering'

Former President Donald Trump did not hold back as he replied to President Joe Biden’s recent speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, blaming Biden for indulging in "pathetic fearmongering" aimed at showcasing Trump as a threat to democracy. Talking to his supporters in Sioux Center, Iowa, Trump declined Biden’s remarks as a desperate attempt to divert attention from what he described as Biden’s record of weakness, incompetence, corruption, and failure.

In Biden’s speech, delivered at a prominent location in the American Revolution, he laid out what he considers to be the high stakes of the forthcoming 2024 election, asserting that "democracy is on the ballot." Biden explored the events of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, connecting Trump’s perspective to the violence that unraveled that day. Biden warned that Trump posed h prominent threat to the foundations of American democracy.

Trump, not pleased by Biden’s assertions, labeled the speech as a "pathetic fearmongering campaign event." He argued, “Joe Biden’s record is an unbroken streak of weakness, incompetence, corruption and failure. Other than that he’s doing quite well, Biden, if you take a look at what he’s doing on the border or inflation, or our military, that horrible day in Afghanistan, you look at what he’s done with energy, throughout the world, we’re an embarrassment as a country. We’ve become an embarrassment as a country.” Taking a jibe at the 2020 election results, Trump suggested that the reported almost 75 million votes cast for him were not accurate and that the actual number was higher.

As per The Hill, he alluded to the several court challenges brought by his allies in 2020, challenging the outcome of the election, many of which were dismissed by judges across the country. Trump, who is currently leading the GOP presidential nomination, used the Iowa event as a part of his campaign to glimmer ahead of the January 15 caucuses. His goal is to secure a grand victory in Iowa, ignoring any potential competitor like former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden’s speech highlighted his campaign’s strategy to position Trump as a direct threat to democracy, making it a centerpiece of the election. “Today we are here to answer the most important of questions: Is democracy still America’s sacred cause, this isn’t rhetorical, academic, or hypothetical. Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is the most urgent question of our time. It is what the 2024 election is all about.” Biden remarked.

Recent polls have indicated that more voters trust Trump over Biden on specific issues, including the economy, immigration, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite this, Biden's approval ratings have seen a decline in recent weeks. Decision Desk HQ polling averages suggest a close matchup between Trump and Biden, with both candidates appearing on track to face each other in the general election.

