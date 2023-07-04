Donald Trump Allegedly Pressured Former Arizona Governor to Overturn His Defeat After 2020 Elections

A new report by Washington Post put the former United States President Donald Trump under scrutiny again. The report suggests that Trump tried to "flip" the 2020 election results in his favor against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He allegedly called former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to ask for "favors."

An anonymous source has revealed that the 77-year-old phoned Ducey and tried to pressurize him to find fraudulent votes so he could "overturn" his defeat. However, despite Pence's multiple calls to Ducey, the latter did not follow those orders.

Also Read: Chris Christie Says ‘Control Freak’ Donald Trump Fears Going to Jail Amid Legal Troubles: “He’s Scared”

Image Source: Getty Images | Pool

A phone call in 2020 is the evidence of the latest allegations against Trump. Although Ducey did not record the call as proof, he did later describe it to a prominent Republican donor, reported Daily Mail. The Governor mentioned that Trump pressed him to overturn his narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State, citing three people familiar with the call.

A spokesperson for Ducey referred to this report as "nothing more than a 'copy and paste' of a compilation of articles from the past two years, disguised as something new." A former Arizona representative added that Governor Ducey defended the results of Arizona's 2020 election by certifying it.

The spokesperson continued in his statement, "None were ever brought forward. The Governor stands by his action to certify the election and considers the issue to be in the rearview mirror - it's time to move on," reported ABC7 News. Trump lost Arizona to Biden by a few votes, so he pushed the governor to win in 2020.

Also Read: Donald Trump Takes Over a Massive Rally in South Carolina With 50,000 People: “This Is Our Final Battle”

Breaking: According to the Washington Post, in 2020, then-President Donald Trump made a phone call to pressure Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to overturn the state’s presidential election results.



Trump, just like he did in Georgia, tried to get Ducey to “find enough fraudulent votes,”… pic.twitter.com/i7nJR5h8L3 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 1, 2023

The former Republican president also coerced Georgia into getting him votes to win the elections. He made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who, unlike Ducey, recorded Trump's "alleged" demand for 11,780 votes to beat Biden in the November 2020 elections.

Also Read: The View's Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kevin McCarthy to "Grow a Pair of Cajones" After His Trump Statement

Despite all the claims, Trump's spokesperson denied all the allegations against the former president and stated, "2020 Presidential election was rigged and stolen," and insisted that the former president should be praised for "doing the right thing," working to make sure that all the fraud was investigated and dealt with, per The Independent.

Always great to have President Trump in Arizona. Thank you to everyone who came out and stood in line. pic.twitter.com/l6zavRH725 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) October 20, 2018

Trump's spokesperson also mentioned that none of the speculations against Trump, including election fraud, "have ever been substantiated with evidence." The statement insisted on Trump's innocence in "alleged" fraud charges and slammed those by calling it all a "witch-hunt."

"These witch-hunts are designed to interfere and meddle in the 2024 election, in an attempt to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House to make this country great again," a statement from Trump's campaign said.

Regarding the call, an anonymous donor that dined with Ducey said it really surprised the former governor that special counsel Jack Smith didn't bother to contact him for the phone call between himself, Trump, and Pence.

As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the “Republican” Governor and “Republican” Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, on January 5th. I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

Ducey and Trump's relationship turned sour after former certified Arizona's election results declaring Biden as President while Trump narrowly lost the seat. Trump also posted a tweet after Ducey's certification, questioning his decision.

Trump's tweet read, "Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now."

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Sues E Jean Carroll for Defamation After Jury Found Him Guilty of Sexually Abusing Her

Andrew Weissmann Says ‘This Is Game Over’ for Donald Trump After Shocking New Audio Emerges