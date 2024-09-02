Trump Promotes Dangerous Lies About Blue States 'Executing' Babies Out of the Womb

Former president Donald Trump repeated his rhetoric of 'late-term abortion' during a rally in Michigan. Trump alleged, without evidence, that infants are terminated in six states after birth, including Minnesota, the state from which vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hails. “In six states you’re allowed to kill the baby after the baby is born. And you know, one of those states is Minnesota where this Tampon Tim comes from,” Trump asserted. “You’re allowed to execute the baby,” Trump emphasized, as per Huff Post.

“I just did an interview backstage with a very terrible person but she’s okay, actually,” the Republican leader continued. “It was NBC fake news. She asked me about all sorts of things. She asked me about abortion and I handled it very nicely because you know what? That’s so overplayed... I was just telling this reporter the real problem and the real radicals on that issue are the Democrats where you can have an abortion in the ninth month.”

Netizens flocked to X in response to Trump's erroneous claim. "He's absolutely vile. No baby is aborted after birth. He's disgusting," a netizen raged. Another chimed in, "I don’t even know how anyone with a normal mind would even suggest this. It’s absolutely insane talk." An X user also suggested, "I really wish someone would ask him about this during the debate. It is one of the sickest things that he continues to say."

Another echoed, "Could a journalist please ask him to cite the law that allows for killing a baby after it’s born? Ask him during the debate and keep asking until he answers." In a similar vein, a comment read, "He just says whatever he wants to say. Why hasn’t this been more forcefully debunked? How are people so ready to believe this, when it’s so obviously false and he is such a well-known liar?"

As the comments continued to pour in, one, however, chose to slam healthcare experts instead of Trump: "To all the OB/GYN physicians voting for this maniacally lying madman and offering no public pushback while Trump spews this heinous disinformation year after year...shame on you."

According to CNN, in June, the GOP nominee had made the same statement during an interview with Fox News. He said, “Hard to believe, they have some states passing legislation where you can execute the baby after birth. It’s crazy.” As per NBC News, Trump is repeating the false claims the same way he did during the 2016 presidential debate.

"With what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just before the birth of the baby. Now, you can say that that’s okay, and Hillary can say that that’s okay, but that’s not okay with me," he stated then. During his debate with President Joe Biden, Trump sang the same tune: “They will take the life of a child in the eighth month, the ninth month, and even after birth.”