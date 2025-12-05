JD Vance Pulls a Full 180 on Zohran Mamdani – Says He’s ‘Smart’ for Fixing NYC

Vice President JD Vance called the New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani smart for focusing on affordability for those living in New York. During the NBC News interview, Vance said, “The fact that he focuses so aggressively on the affordability question in New York City… is smart.”

He appreciated that Mamdani is at least ‘listening to people’ dealing with the housing crisis and affordability in the city. Vance seems to be impressed by how aggressively Mamdani is advocating for the people’s needs, since NYC has the “worst affordability crises.”

Mamdani’s goals are to improve living conditions in New York by dealing with the cost-of-living crisis. He wants to freeze rent, provide affordable housing, universal childcare and fare-free buses to the citizens. He even brought it up with Trump during a recent Oval Office meeting. JD Vance also said, “Obviously, I’m not a communist, and I think he(Mamdani) is.”

Vice President JD Vance: "Every affordability crisis that's confronting the American people today is traceable directly to a problem caused by Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats."



Other political figures Vance appreciated were Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. He called them interesting while saying these two, and Mamdani listened to the people.

Vance is also focusing on his current job as the Vice President instead of his own political career. With the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, he does have a lot on his plate. He told how he asks himself on finding ways to do a better job right now, “I try not to wake up and ever think, ‘What does this mean for my future?”

Moreover, he does not want to have the 2028 conversation and his future at the expense of his current role. Vance is the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination in 2028, but his future depends on Trump.

Vance on Mamdani: It would be nice for him to occasionally show a sense of gratitude instead of just attacking the United States for all of its problems



Earlier, Vance had called out Mamdani before he got elected, asking him to show gratitude for his life in the US instead of attacking the country for its problems. Now, just like Trump, he’s suddenly Team Mamdani. Donald Trump and Mamdani’s meeting went successful for the mayoral elect since Trump did not give him a hard time.

Contrary to what Trump had said in the past about Mamdani, he showed support for dealing with issues in New York. Despite their differences, he said they were on the same page to deal with the problems.