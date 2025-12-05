Jimmy Kimmel Ranked Third Most Trending Person on Google Trends—Thanks Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel thanked Donald Trump for his success this year in a sarcastic monologue on the late-night show. Kimmel was revealed as the third most-searched person in Google Trends globally, and he said he wouldn’t have reached that level without Trump constantly criticizing him.

Kimmel began his monologue by revealing the top two trends and then announced his own third-place position. He jokingly referred to Trump as a loyal viewer for helping make it happen. Before the results were revealed, Kimmel’s cousin showed him a website where people were placing bets on Kimmel making it into the top five.

He joked that he bet against himself and lost some money, adding an inspirational note afterward that one should never bet against themselves. Kimmel also expressed surprise that he ranked higher than Diddy, considering how much attention Diddy’s trial received. He continued poking fun at Trump during the monologue, mocking the way the former president spoke during one of his speeches, saying, “Don’t interrupt the president in the middle of the stroke.”

BREAKING: Comedian Jimmy Kimmel HUMILIATES Trump, reminding him that his attempts to fire him failed the last time. “I’ll go when you go, OK? … if I may borrow a phrase from you: “Quiet, Piggy!” Deafening applause.pic.twitter.com/1UCBEk2Z14 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) November 21, 2025

Trump and his administration tried to get him off the show and succeeded for a while due to his comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Kimmel was removed from ABC’s show in September after his remarks caused an uproar among MAGA supporters.

There was significant backlash over free speech rights and the state of democracy, with many arguing that people should be able to criticize the government. Moreover, fans were not happy about the cancellation of the show’s host. However, Kimmel eventually returned and delivered some powerful monologues.

BOOM! Jimmy Kimmel christened Trump “SLEEPY DONZALEZ” after he face-planted at his own cabinet snoozefest, roasted Laura Ingraham and the ball-gobbling society, and branded the bootlickers FAKE SNOOZE MEDIA—meltdown incoming – HILARIOUS! pic.twitter.com/fX0m1wBO0e — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) December 4, 2025

He said, “I just want to say, none of this would ever have happened without the support of loyal viewers like President Trump, who has done so much this year to raise awareness of our show.” He further added, “Thank you, Mr. President, for making me No. 3 in the world.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump had bashed Kimmel, but the controversy surrounding Kirk’s death gave him a major opportunity. Trump had previously called Kimmel a bum for his sarcastic digs at the president and his administration.