‘Get the Bum Off the Air’: Donald Trump Rages at Jimmy Kimmel Over Epstein Monologue

President Donald Trump is beefing with Jimmy Kimmel again. This time, he has a bone to pick with the Late Night Show host after his latest jab. The talk show host recently joked about how the 79-year-old is “bracing for Hurricane Epstein” in light of recent events. Trump, clearly angered by the remark, took to Truth Social to blast the comedian.

Donald Trump signed the bill that would ensure the release of the Epstein files to the public. The President declared the news after pushing back on the declassification for most of the year.

Kimmel: “This is like Bill Cosby feeling bad for R. Kelly. Trump claimed that he doesn’t know Prince Andrew and yet there are dozens of photos of them together. Here’s one… lurking in the background is none other than Trump’s BF Jeff, Jeffrey Epstein”

pic.twitter.com/SQpvvdAZua

He previously labelled the bill as a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats. The 79-year-old held off on releasing the files even after promising to do so throughout his presidential campaign. His unwillingness to do so even made some of his biggest supporters side with the opposition. He previously called the bill a “Democratic hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics.”

The House of Representatives unanimously voted in favour of the bill on Tuesday. Trump took to social media and signed off on the bill while claiming that the world was finally going to see how “deeply associated” Democrats were with the sex offender.

The President himself has had to fend off allegations about being friends with Epstein in the past few months. People have incessantly questioned the nature of his relationship with the disgraced billionaire.

Jimmy Kimmel hopped on the bandwagon and did the same during the most recent episode of his show. The remarks evidently didn’t sit well with the President, who took to his social platform to slam the talk show host.

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” the President penned in a post on Truth Social. He went on to question why the TV syndicate put up with Kimmel’s behavior.

He accused the comedian of “biased” coverage. “Get the bum off the air!!!” Trump urged in the same post. Talking about the monologue that ruffled Trump’s feathers, Kimmel implied that Donald Trump’s name will likely be found in the much-awaited documents.

“We are carefully following the path of Hurricane Epstein right now. It is a category 5, it’s expected to make landfall sometime very soon,” he noted on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The video that was uploaded to the show’s YouTube channel was titled, ‘Trump Braces for Hurricane Epstein, Spews Nonsense & Elon Joins for Dinner with Saudi Crown Prince.’

Trump on Jimmy Kimmel…. "Get the bum off the air" pic.twitter.com/u47nMZehEW

The comedian also joked about how the President might be “able to rebury” the files while referencing the unanimous vote the bill received. “It was such a landslide, Trump might actually be able to rebury the Epstein files under it,” Kimmel noted.

The nation was left abuzz when Trump’s name had already appeared in several documents that were previously released. In his correspondence, Epstein claimed that the President knew about his trafficking ring. He then labelled Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked.”