Donald Trump Reverses Course, Signs Off on Epstein Files Release After Long Fight

Donald Trump is on board with releasing the Epstein files after opposing it for months. The shift comes after the President labeled the bill as a “hoax” created by Democrats.

The 79-year-old has repeatedly pushed back against releasing the files related to the disgraced billionaire’s case. Trump hadn’t made any moves to declassify the files even after promising to do so throughout his Presidential campaign.

Because he wouldn’t release the files, critics claimed he was protecting powerful figures. The criticism about the same has only grown, with many supporters like Marjorie Taylor Greene even turning against him.

The President took to Truth Social on November 19 to declare that he had decided to sign off on the release of the files. In the lengthy post, he noted that Epstein had been a Democrat all his life.

In the same post, Trump claimed that the convicted s– trafficker had donated “Thousands of Dollars” to Democrat politicians. He then went on to list the democrats he claims Epstein was “deeply associated” with.

“Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more,” he noted.

He also said he had signed the bill to release all the files related to the case. “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed,” he claimed.

Within 30 days, the Department of Justice will be required to make the documents available to the public. The files will then be accessible “in a searchable and downloadable format” for public viewing. The files will include flight logs, travel records, and the names of people associated with his crimes.

Trump’s own name appears in the file several times. Congress released several documents related to the case in which Epstein mentions the President several times. “Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” he says in one email.

The child s– offender also calls Trump a “dog that hasn’t barked,” in an email exchange with Ghislaine Maxwell. “I have met some very bad people,” he notes in one email, while adding that none of these people have been as bad as the President. “Not one decent cell in his body,” the email reads.

Trump’s decision to sign off on the bill comes after the Department of Justice shut down the possibility of the files ever being released. “Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing,” a statement from the DOJ noted.