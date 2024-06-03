Trump Promises to Declassify 9/11, JFK, and Epstein Files If Elected, But Internet Says "He's Lying"

Former President Donald Trump recently appeared on Fox News Fox & Friends-The Big Weekend Show and claimed that if he's re-elected as president of the United States in 2024, he will de-classify files on the 9/11 attack, JFK, and the late disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Here's how the internet reacted to his claims.

Media personality Benny Johnson posted a clip from the video on X, formerly Twitter. He captioned, "Donald Trump says he will declassify the files on 9/11, JFK, and Jeffrey Epstein if he is elected President. "The supporters and critics of the convicted felon Trump began the debate in the comment section.

🚨 Donald Trump says he will declassify the files on 9/11, JFK, and Jeffrey Epstein if he is elected President. pic.twitter.com/Odokr7G7SI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2024

An X user, @SimonDixonTwitt, reminded people that Trump has previously made the same claims, "Didn't he promise that last time?" However, another account called @StevenGreen73 said Trump won't be able to do any of it since he'd be imprisoned at the time, "Not going to happen, Trump will be in The Federal Prison during that time."

Meanwhile, an X account @RationalCanada turned the table on Trump for his claims, "He literally promised to declassify JFK files. Then he turned around and said "If you saw what I saw you wouldn't declassify them either". So what, he's gonna declassify them now?" @74KenS echoed, "Unfortunately Trump is all talk and no bite. If memory serves he promised these things the first time. Instead, he got played with COVID and shut down the country."

@OrionKingStar1, a Trump critic, asked, "Why didn't he drop it before when he was president? Clowns!" @0N0HC declared, "He won't. He won't declassify any of it, to any useful degree." Meanwhile, @DrAtsabNikcuf explained it more rationally, "Trump already had it all declassified, but the Deep State is hiding it from the public, and refusing or ignoring FOIA requests."

After the team of 12 jury members in the Manhattan courtroom declared the ex-president a convicted felon, his opponents are rejoicing in the historic verdict. However, Trump continued to deny the allegations made by adult-film star Stormy Daniels who claimed a sexual encounter with him back in 2006.

Fresh off his New York criminal conviction of falsifying business records to hide the "hush payment," he vowed to seek revenge from his rivals after securing his seat back at the Oval Office. "My revenge will be a success," he told the hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend. "These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive… if it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn't do so well."

The Hush Money verdict made history as Trump became the first-ever (running or former) president to have been convicted in a criminal trial. Judge Juan Merchan, whom the Republican front-runner attacked many times during the trial, has set his sentencing for July 11, 2024, right before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, per AP News.