Trump Promises 'Tax Cuts' and Insists on Welcoming Immigrants From ‘Nice Countries’ Only

After raising $50 million at a fund-raiser on Saturday night, Donald Trump launched into a divisive tirade about illegal immigration. The 45-minute speech was at a dinner held at the Palm Beach, Florida, house owned by billionaire banker John Paulson. As per The NY Times, the Republican leader regretted that more people from 'nice countries' like Denmark were not choosing to immigrate to the U.S.

“And when I said, you know, Why can’t we allow people to come in from nice countries, I’m trying to be nice,” Trump told donors. “Nice countries, you know like Denmark, Switzerland? Do we have any people coming in from Denmark? How about Switzerland? How about Norway?” “And you know, they took that as a very terrible comment, but I felt it was fine.”

The former president also denounced migrants who were allegedly flooding into the country along its southern border with Mexico. “These are people coming in from prisons and jails. They’re coming in from just unbelievable places and countries, countries that are a disaster.” Trump alluded to a period in his administration when, during an immigration-related meeting with federal lawmakers in the Oval Office, he was widely criticized for calling Haiti and some other African countries “shithole countries” in comparison to countries like Norway.

Q: Why do you use words like ‘vermin’ and say immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood’ of the country? People are comparing you to Hitler



Trump: They’re poisoning our country.

pic.twitter.com/1l6v7sLVlo — Intellectualist Videos - Official (@Intellect_Vids) April 8, 2024

He continued, “They’ve been shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country, and they’re with us tonight...In fact, I don’t think they’re on this island, but I know they’re on that island right there. That’s West Palm...Congratulations over there. But they’ll be here. Eventually, they’ll be here.” As per Huff Post, the 2024 GOP front-runner also discussed the tax cuts he signed into law in 2017 that mostly targeted corporations and the rich. Most measures including a contentious deduction for "pass-through businesses" (such as partnerships), are scheduled to expire in 2025. However, Trump assured supporters that if re-elected, he would increase the advantages of these provisions.

Here’s what Donald Trump says when he thinks you’re not watching: He says he’s going to cut taxes for his rich friends, all while cutting Social Security for everyone else. @BernieSanders and I are mad as hell about it, and together, we’re going to stop him. pic.twitter.com/QYcBILQkzY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 5, 2024

“Trump spoke on the need to win back the White House so we can turn our country around, focusing on key issues including unleashing energy production, securing our southern border, reducing inflation, extending the Trump Tax Cuts, eliminating Joe Biden’s insane [electric vehicle] mandate, protecting Israel, and avoiding global war,” a spokesperson read-out at the event to the media present. In response, Biden's team swiftly criticized Trump for his remarks that he would give tax breaks to his 'rich friends' when he thought the cameras were not on.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Trump's enormous fundraising windfall coincides with his efforts to catch up to Biden's war chest. The president greatly exceeded his predecessor's fundraising efforts in March, raising over $90 million. Trump has been contributing to a PAC with a portion of his fundraising proceeds, which he has mostly utilized to cover his legal expenses.