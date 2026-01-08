Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Trump Against January 6 Riot Accusations, Says He “Did Not Plan It”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again landed herself in controversy after defending the January 6 rioters. In her first interview since leaving Congress, the former MAGA loyalist insisted that Donald Trump did not, in fact, “incite” the riot; rather, he only asked people to “go peacefully and make their voices heard.”

This is a surprising statement from Greene, who took a sharp U-turn in recent months, from being one of Trump’s closest associates to a rival.

The fallout occurred after she started criticizing the POTUS over his healthcare policies, government shutdown, and the Epstein files controversy. Trump now refers to her as Marjorie “Traitor” Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to her past Jan. 6 comments, saying she believed ‘Antifa’ was storming the U.S. Capitol “when it was happening” because she had “never seen Trump supporters be violent before.” “[Trump] did not plan it, he did not order it,” she adds. pic.twitter.com/4yo0ki2Y0j — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2026

On January 3, 2026, Greene officially stepped down from Congress. In a resignation letter to Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia, she wrote, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Georgia’s 14th congressional district.”

On January 7, she made her first-ever interview appearance since leaving Congress on The View. During the daytime talk show, Sunny Hostin asked her, “Do you think Trump was responsible for the insurrection on the Capitol?”

In response, Marjorie said, “No. He did not plan it, he did not order it,” before Hostin interrupted her. The host asked her instead if Donald Trump played any role in inciting the rioting at all.

“He said, ‘People go peacefully and make your voices heard.’ He’s on record on video saying these things.” I’m just telling you the facts,” said Greene. Co-host Joy Behar fought back, “That encouraged them, come on.”

The interview quickly went viral on social media, with people finding Greene’s response quite surprising, given her recent fallout with MAGA. “#TheView It’s just incredibly ironic that the very same people that MTG is mad at for calling her names and threatening her son are the same people she defends for January 6,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Audience GROANS loudly as The View’s Sunny Hostin tries to force MTG to change her tune on January 6. The audience was obviously not happy with MTG’s answers. “I’m telling you the facts whether you [want to hear them or not],” she fired back. HOSTIN: “So now that you are the… pic.twitter.com/obDsZowLgz — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 7, 2026

“Marjorie Taylor Green, who was at the Capitol on January 6, is still defending Trump and the insurrectionists. Why does nothing surprise me about this? I’m so glad she’s no longer in office, and maybe Georgia in that district can get somebody much better,” another commentator added.

This is quite shocking as well, given that the last time Greene appeared on The View, she did not try to defend the Trump administration, but rather criticized it.

“Look, I’m with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this. I’m really tired of the p—— contest in Washington, D.C. between the men,” said Greene.

“The government has failed all of us. It purely disgusts me, it really does. It is an embarrassment to me that we are not in session,” she noted at the time.