‘Our Savings Are Running Out’: Capitol Police Plead for End to Government Shutdown As They Miss Their Paycheck

Since the government shutdown began two weeks ago, it’s the first time that a department has not been paid. The U.S. Capitol Police officers, the men and women who protect lawmakers and keep Capitol Hill safe, have missed their full paychecks.

As per the Capitol Police union, the officers have only received half of their pay last weekend. Moreover, the payment did not include overtime, an amount on which many depend to make ends meet. Now that they can’t see a way out amid the shutdown, many are already struggling to make ends meet.

News-Capitol Police miss their first paycheck due to the shutdown. Union urges lawmakers to come to the table and end it. pic.twitter.com/QNMYFoAL7R — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) October 14, 2025

“The longer the shutdown drags on, the harder it becomes for my officers,” said Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the U.S. Capitol Police union. “Banks and landlords don’t give my officers a pass because we’re in a shutdown; they still expect to be paid.”

Papathanasiou pleaded with lawmakers to come together and put an end to the standoff. He criticized both sides for letting political gridlock hurt federal employees. “Congress and the Administration are not in active negotiations,” he said. “Everyone is waiting for the other side to blink, that’s not how we’re going to end this.”

However, no solution has been found, and officers are left to fend for themselves. An officer spoke to NBC News anonymously and said, “They were only offered the option to take out loans from the Capitol’s Credit Union. Even though the loans are interest-free for a few months, it is making many uneasy since it will eventually pile up more debt.

“I remember the last shutdown,” another veteran officer said. “I had to dip into my savings and didn’t get back pay for nearly half a year. It’s stressful to go through this again.”

What’s ironic is that while several police officers and thousands of federal workers aren’t receiving their paychecks, Congress members continue getting full salaries. This is something that has sparked frustration among many across Washington. Lawmakers’ salaries are protected under the constitution, hence they don’t feel the financial burden as people who protect them.

Mike Johnson, House Speaker, stated on Wednesday that the Trump administration is trying their best to find ways to pay the Capitol Police amid the shutdown. “We’ve always stood with Capitol Police and law enforcement,” Johnson told reporters. “If there’s a mechanism to do that, they’ll find it and fund it.”

Johnson claimed that the administration has already limited resources during the shutdown, but is prioritizing law enforcement and military personnel. “We’re looking at that right now,” he said. “We prioritize troops and law enforcement.”

However, there is still no clarity on when the shutdown might come to an end. The White House Office of Management and Budget stated on Tuesday. The statement said that “ it’s preparing for a prolonged shutdown, but promised to do what it can to protect pay for military and law enforcement officers.”

For Capitol Police officers, the date of payment is uncertain, and it is taking a toll on them. “We’re proud to serve, but it’s hard to stay focused when you don’t know how you’ll pay your bills,” one officer said. “We’re just hoping Washington figures it out soon, because our patience, and our savings, are running out.”