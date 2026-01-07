Trump Demands $6.2 Million From Georgia After Election Racketeering Case Is Dismissed

Donald Trump has sought to turn the tables when it comes to a dismissed case against him in the name of prosecutorial misconduct. The U.S. President recently filed a motion at the Georgia state court, seeking to compel the Fulton County District Attorney’s office to pay him a sum of $6.2 million. This whopping amount would be considered as compensation for the now-dismissed election racketeering case against him.

​Well, the particular motion has a legal basis based on a law passed by the Georgia Republicans last year. It entitles criminal defendants to be able to compel district attorneys to pay back their legal fees after the case itself is dissolved as a result of prosecutorial misconduct.

For those unfamiliar, the Georgia case was initiated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2023. It charged Donald Trump and a number of his lawyers with running a crime ring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

​The investigation continued for two long years. But unexpectedly, it hit a roadblock when one of Trump’s co-defendants found a loophole against Fani Willis herself. They alleged that the district attorney was in a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, who happened to be one of the special prosecutors involved in the case.

Thus, Trump’s allies demanded Fani’s immediate removal since they believed that the ongoing case was a hideout for the alleged couple to finance their relationship, including taking personal vacations using taxpayer money.

President Donald Trump has filed a motion seeking $6.2 million in legal fee reimbursements from Fulton County after the dismissal of the Georgia election interference case. https://t.co/IYgkXZfcjV — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) January 8, 2026

Now, the judge presiding over the entire case, Scott McAfee, put out a ruling that stated that Fani Willis would remain a part of the case, as long as Nathan resigned. He had stated, “An outsider could reasonably think that the District Attorney is not exercising her independent professional judgment totally free of any compromising influences. As long as Wade remains on the case, this unnecessary perception will persist.”

​But a sudden appellate court then reversed this judgment too, and removed Wills from the case as well, bringing it into a limbo for almost a year. Meanwhile, the bipartisan Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia kept at it with their search for the next prosecutor to handle the case.

​It was in November 2025 when the council director intervened and assigned the impending case to himself. He shockingly filed for its entire dismissal, based on the fact that Donald Trump’s election to the presidency made a state-criminal trial impractical to the case as it is.

​Addressing the right of the 79-year-old to seek compensation, Trump’s attorney Steve Shadow mentioned, “In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis.”

​Speaking about Donald Trump’s latest motion, it seeks reimbursement for a number of legal fees, including payments made to some of the top attorneys who were involved in the case. It also seeks compensation for the bail bond premium and document management costs, which cover nearly $700,000. While the motion has just been raised at the moment, it will ultimately be Judge Scott McAfee who will get to decide on the request. He will be presiding over the very reasonableness of the $6.2 million demanded.

​If agreed upon, the ultimate burden of paying up this huge amount of money would rest on the Fulton County taxpayers.