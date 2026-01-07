Trump’s “Make Me Look Thin” Request to Photographer Sparks A Meme Fest – “He’s Asking For A Miracle”

Donald Trump, who has a self-professed disdain for bad pictures and unflattering angles and has been vocal about it, begged a few photographers during an event to make him look thin, sparking a meme fest online (more on that later). Trump, during an event, addressing one of the photographers stationed there, said, “Make me look thin for once, you’re making me look a bit heavy.”

Addressing the photographers upfront, Trump said, “Pulitzer Prize! Pulitzer Prize! He got one for the bullet,” he said, talking about Doug Mills of The New York Times. Trump added, “All talented guys, these are great guys.” Referring to other journalists, the President said, “I don’t like the people back there as much.”

Trump to photographers: “Make me look thin for a change. You’re making me look a little bit heavy. I’m not happy about it.” pic.twitter.com/dneEdrojZq — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 6, 2026

Trump’s bizarre, albeit not totally surprising request led to a meme fest on social media. Social media users united in the comments section of the viral video to troll Trump and how. “Truth hurts,” wrote a user. A second added, “It’s not them.” A third commented, “This man needs help.”

Some took a leaf from Trump’s 2024 McDonald’s campaign and his love for junk food and made multiple references in the form of memes. “Fewer Big Macs could also solve this problem,” a comment read. Another netizen jokingly asked, “Does he want fries with that request?” Here’s what another X user wrote: “Eats nothing but McDonald’s and hates exercise, but is surprised that he always looks fat.”

A user decided to remind Trump of his favorite McDonald’s menu in the wake of his special request to the photographers and commented, “Photographers didn’t stuff the McDonald’s fries, Filet-O-Fish, quarter-pounder with cheese, and Big Mac in your mouth that you ate in one sitting.”

Some comments took a direct jibe at Trump’s weight. No filters. “Dude, you are heavy,” wrote a user. A second one wrote, “Maybe you should lose some weight, then.” Another one flagged the streak of narcissism in Trump’s statement and wrote, “The vanity and narcissism from this man is nauseating.”

A multiverse of memes followed online. Trump’s “Quiet, piggy” moment found its way to the many meme references made by netizens. “The press missed a real opportunity to call him Piggy to his face,” an X user wrote.

Some asked, “Did he actually say it.” Another user jokingly wrote, “He’s asking for a miracle.” Similar thoughts echoed in this comment from a user, “It’s always someone else’s fault with him.”

Donald Trump has a long-standing history of complaining about pictures of himself that he finds unflattering. Last year, TIME magazine did a piece on Trump, which was accompanied by a picture of him taken from a low-angle that the US President hated big time.

Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 14, 2025

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” Trump complained in a Truth Social post.

“Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” a furious Trump wrote in his post. This was followed by TIME magazine sharing another new cover, featuring Trump in a relatively better angle.