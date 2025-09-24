Trump Fumes As ABC Brings Back Jimmy Kimmel On Air Despite Allegedly Being ‘Not Funny’

ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show was met with much criticism and resistance. While Kimmel had no other choice than to leave then, the tables have now turned as the network welcomed back the comedian on Tuesday almost after a week of the announcement of his show being cancelled.

The main reason behind Kimmel getting axed was his comments on Charlie Kirk’s killer, which, according to the MAGA base, hinted at the fact that the killer was one of them. After coming back, Kimmel addressed this issue and attempted to clarify his stance on the same.

The comedian said, “You understand that it was never my intention to make light of a murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” He further added, “I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset.”

It should be noted here that Kimmel never made much comments about Kirk and rather his focus was always more on the alleged killer, the 22 years old Tyler Robinson. After coming back on air, Kimmel mentioned, “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This is a sick person who believes violence is a solution, and it isn’t.”

Kimmel had also commented on the fact regarding the MAGA population trying to politicize Kirk’s murder and that angered most of the Right wingers. Megyn Kelly had a social media outburst as she posted a long rant bashing Kimmel. However, she was given a reality check immediately as netizens swiftly pointed out that Kimmel never said what Kelly was saying he did.

Trump also had an active participation in the whole thing as he was quite happy with the comedian’s show getting off air. Trump has maintained that Kimmel is not funny and he seems to hold that opinion for a number of comedians who dare to criticize him. Previous to Kimmel, Trump had an ongoing beef with Stephen Colbert and rejoined publicly when he was fired.

Kimmel however, did not say anything provocative after coming back. He instead praised Kirk’s widow Erika as she had talked about forgiveness on the day of Kirk’s funeral. Kimmel said, “She forgave him. That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was. That’s it. A selfless act of grace.”

He further added, “Forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply. If there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that.” While he remained respectful to the dead and his family, Kimmel did not sway away from taking jabs at Trump and his usual criticisms of the President.

One of the surprise elements of the show was Robert De Niro who appeared as the FCC Chairman and slammed Kimmel for his political content. Given the FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s role in Kimmel’s show getting axed, the joke worked on multiple levels.

Trump is naturally not happy about Kimmel’s return and he bashed ABC on a TruthSocial post, saying, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his “talent” was never there.”

The post further mentioned, “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

While Trump’s frustration is getting quite over the top as is evident from his post, it now remains to be seen how Kimmel uses his return to further bash the President but hopefully in a way that would not cost him his job, again.