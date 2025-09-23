Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Silence With Cryptic Political Post After ABC Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel is talking again, kind of. The late-night host returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a carefully chosen tribute that fans immediately read as a sly message about his show’s future and free speech. “Missing this guy today,” Kimmel wrote beneath a photo of himself with television legend Norman Lear, the boundary-busting producer who died in December 2023 at 101. Lear championed provocative storytelling and the First Amendment, which is exactly why Kimmel’s nod felt less like nostalgia and more like a statement.

The post is Kimmel’s first public move since ABC abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” last week after his remarks tied to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. On Tuesday, Disney announced the show will return, just six days after the suspension, saying the company had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel and decided to put him back on air. The timing, a quiet Instagram salute to a free speech icon hours before the comeback, was not lost on anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Lear’s legacy does a lot of heavy lifting here. He created shows like All in the Family and The Jeffersons, programs that punched into politics and culture, and he famously landed on President Richard Nixon’s enemies list. Kimmel worked with Lear on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials, so the image carries shared history, not just hero worship. If you are reading the tea leaves, a Lear post equals a free speech vibe check, which Kimmel’s audience immediately clocked in the comments.

The reinstatement comes amid a bigger storm over who gets to say what on broadcast TV. More than 400 Hollywood names, from Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep to Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck, signed an ACLU backed open letter warning that Kimmel’s suspension sent a chilling signal about government pressure and artistic speech. The letter landed Monday and helped turn the page toward Tuesday’s return, at least symbolically.

“On my 101st birthday, I ache for the America I used to know, where I had warm and respectful friendships with Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, and Barry Goldwater despite our political differences.” Norman Lear, 7/27/23.#empathy @TheNormanLear @NYUEmpathy @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/GH3nJehB0d — Jonathan LaPook, M.D (@DrLaPook) July 28, 2023

Disney’s initial pause framed Kimmel’s comments as “ill timed and thus insensitive,” and station groups like Nexstar and Sinclair complicated matters by weighing whether to carry the show even after the green light. For viewers, that means the host is back, but some local lineups may still be messy, and the first monologue will be appointment TV for friend and foe alike. Reports suggest Kimmel will address the controversy without a formal apology, which tracks with the Lear tribute approach, say your piece without spelling it out.

#NormanLear, the TV icon who had a seismic impact on American culture and social change, has died. 💔 #HarveyLevin pays tribute to the TV legend. pic.twitter.com/w9070oUnv7 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2023

If you are keeping score, here is the arc, a six-day timeout, a tidal wave of celebrity support, a quiet Instagram signal, and a return to the stage under brighter-than-usual lights. The larger debate is not going anywhere. Critics on the right argue Kimmel crossed a line, while many in Hollywood frame the whole saga as a stress test for broadcast speech in a hot political year. Either way, the Lear post set the tone, less clapback, more coded message, and just provocative enough to keep everyone guessing until showtime.

Kimmel skipped the press release and let a single photo do the talking, a selfie with the godfather of socially sharp TV, posted on the very day the network invites him back. For a host who makes a living spelling out the punchline, the silence here was the point, and the subtext was loud enough to trend.