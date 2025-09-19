Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Donald Trump Over Jimmy Kimmel Firing – Calls Him “Dozy Don”

Donald Trump’s joyous mood after the suspension of popular talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel has set social media abuzz. While many are still grappling with the whys, whens, and hows, California Governor Gavin Newsom quickly fired back at the President in response. Well, if any proof is needed, Gavin’s latest Twitter post has gone viral for a reason.

Well, the Governor highlighted at the core of his dig that if Kimmel can be pulled out for a joke, then Trump should not be spared either for lying on national television. Gavin Newsom shared a clip of Trump’s interview from Fox News, making false claims about solving inflation. Sharing the post, the Governor tagged Trump as a dozy don, with a careful dig at his hands and their alleged makeup to hide a recurring bruise.

The caption to the post read as “DOZY DON WHO LOOKS AWFUL RECENTLY (“THE HANDS”) IS LYING ON LIVE TELEVISION! HIS SO CALLED “FCC CHAIR” BRENDAN CARR MUST IMMEDIATELY APPLY the “JIMMY KIMMEL” RULE AND KICK TRUMP OFF TV!!! LETS GO BRENDAN! — GC.” The Twitter post has now gotten over thousands of likes and re-shares in no time.

Recalling back to Trump’s physical appearance, which was quite the topic, it came to the limelight during one of his state visits. With his cankles on full display, Trump and Melania disembarked at White House after ending their transatlantic jaunt altogether. His hands, especially the knuckle area, were on full display at the time of his meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla recently as well. This time too, a recurrent bruise on his right hand, being covered up with makeup, became quite evident among onlookers soon enough.

Concerns have also been raised about Trump’s health. His constant droopy face, along with this unhealed bruise, leaves many to wonder if everything is well with the U.S. President.

Coming back to Gavin’s claim of Trump falsifying facts, the latter recently claimed that the rates of inflation and the subsequent issue have been solved. However, contradictory facts and figures have revealed that these have actually been worsening a bit more since May 2025.

In other news, Trump’s direct involvement in getting Jimmy Kimmel fired has received several negative responses from people. There have been questions about infringing on freedom of speech after Jimmy’s recent comment on Charlie Kirk backfired on his live show. Despite all the commotion, Donald Trump seems to remain undeterred.

For instance, during a recent statement to reporters on Air Force One, and slightly touched down on the subject, and also including a possibility of revoking licenses of the press for bad publicity. He said, “They give me only bad publicity [and] press. I mean, they’re getting a licence. I would think maybe their licence should be taken away.”

He then added, “When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump, that’s all they do — if you go back, I guess they haven’t had a conservative one in years, or something — when you go back and take a look, all they do is hit Trump,” he continued. “They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that.”