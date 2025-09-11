Cops Say Charlie Kirk Sniper’s Ammo Carved With ‘Trans Ideology and Antifa’ Engravings

Charlie Kirk’s assassination just took an even darker turn. Law enforcement sources told The Wall Street Journal that ammo linked to the shooter carried engravings referencing “transgender and antifascist ideology,” a chilling detail that adds a twisted calling card to an already brazen rooftop hit.

The .30-caliber bolt-action hunting rifle believed to be the murder weapon was reportedly ditched in a wooded area near Utah Valley University, where Kirk was gunned down mid-event. Inside the rifle: a spent cartridge still in the chamber, plus three unspent rounds, each allegedly marked with wording. Officials haven’t confirmed the engravings on the record, but the claim has ricocheted through media and social feeds.

NEW: Ammunition in Kirk Shooting Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology: Sources This does not mean anything, yet. Why would a pro dump the rifle where it would be found? Is the engraving a false flag? pic.twitter.com/Um2DsN3NIH — American Muckrakers (@AmericanMuck) September 11, 2025

The manhunt is still on. Investigators say the killer fired from an elevated perch and fled on foot, leaving the rifle behind like a breadcrumb for forensics. The FBI’s Salt Lake City office says the bureau has recovered what it believes is the weapon and sent it to the lab. Agents also collected footwear impressions, a palm print, and even forearm imprints, potentially enough to build a forensic trail back to the shooter.

The shot that killed the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder came from a distance, roughly 200 yards away, according to early reporting, while he was taking questions on hot-button topics, including transgender issues and mass shootings. Video clips from the campus courtyard show the crowd screaming and diving for cover as Kirk collapses, bleeding from the neck. He was rushed from the scene by private vehicle, and President Donald Trump announced his death roughly two and a half hours later.

From WSJ, ammo in Kirk shooting engraved w/ transgender ideology, anti-fascist terms. This could, of course, be a deliberate red herring, but that’s unlikely in a political shooting. The motive is to send a message. pic.twitter.com/bXfedM50mO — KSalberta @[email protected] @ksalberta.bsky.soc (@k_salberta) September 11, 2025

If the ammo engravings are real, they could point investigators toward motive, or misdirection. The FBI has pointedly declined to verify that part of the story, even as multiple outlets cite an internal law-enforcement bulletin describing the wording on the rounds. Caution is warranted: in the fog of a massive, high-profile case, early leaks can be incomplete, slanted, or flat-out wrong. For now, the only confirmed facts from the bureau are the recovered rifle, the rooftop firing position, and the forensic evidence haul.

There’s been plenty of confusion, too. Hours after the shooting, FBI Director Kash Patel and state officials signaled a breakthrough, then pulled back. A person of interest was detained and questioned, only to be released with no charges. By Thursday, authorities emphasized the killer remains unidentified and at large, even as tips pour in and pressure mounts.

2 weeks ago a Trans shooter shot 2 children dead at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. In 2023, a Trans shooter killed 3 nine year old children and 3 adults at a Christian school in Nashville. The Charlie Kirk shooter engraved his bullet cartridges with Transgender Ideology. pic.twitter.com/DQCLHjP7FL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 11, 2025

Politically, the shockwaves are enormous. Kirk was an iconic figure on the right, a regular Trump ally whose campus tour drew huge crowds and huge backlash. Utah’s governor labeled the hit a “political assassination,” and vigils have sprung up nationwide. Meanwhile, analysts warn the killing could further radicalize an already feverish online environment, where every rumor becomes rocket fuel in minutes.

The feds have the rifle and a trove of prints and impressions. They do not have a suspect, or public confirmation that those ominous ammo engravings are real. Until lab results and ballistics come back, the ugliest detail in this case remains an allegation. But make no mistake, this was a calculated, long-range strike, and investigators say they’re closing the distance.