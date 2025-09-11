FBI Releases Photo of ‘Person of Interest’ in Charlie Kirk Assassination

Federal agents have released images of a “person of interest” tied to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and they want the public’s help putting a name to the face. The FBI’s Salt Lake City office urged anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward as the manhunt stretched into a second day. Investigators also confirmed they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to be the murder weapon.

The photos, circulating via law-enforcement channels and local media, show a person dressed in dark clothing with a hat and sunglasses. Officials say tips can be submitted online or by phone, including the national hotline.

We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Kirk, 31, was gunned down Wednesday during a Turning Point USA stop at Utah Valley University in Orem. Authorities say a single round struck him in the neck as he addressed a packed outdoor crowd, he was rushed from the scene but pronounced dead shortly after. Video shared by attendees captured the moment panic erupted. Utah’s governor Spencer Cox labeled the killing a “political assassination.”

Investigators laid out a stark timeline: Around 11:52 a.m., the suspect entered the UVU campus, moved through stairwells to a rooftop overlooking the event, and opened fire at approximately 12:20 p.m. The shooter then fled, jumping down from the far side of the building and disappearing into a nearby neighborhood. A high-powered bolt action rifle was later found in a wooded area off campus.

Officials emphasized they’re analyzing a growing pile of evidence, surveillance footage, a footwear impression, and a palm or forearm print, while warning the gunman may have blended in among college students before slipping away. Two people detained in the chaos after the shooting have since been cleared and released, authorities said.

The images released Thursday marked a shift from earlier caution about sharing video stills. Alongside the photo appeal, agents again asked the public to send in any clips or pics from the scene that might show the suspect’s route to and from the rooftop firing position. If you’ve got something, the bureau wants it.

The killing rippled instantly through national politics. President Donald Trump ordered flags lowered to half-staff, called Kirk “a giant of his generation,” and said he will posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The tributes were bipartisan, with leaders across the aisle condemning the attack and pleading for an end to political violence.

There was also confusion mid-investigation: on Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel said “the subject” was in custody, but by Thursday officials clarified no suspect was being held and the killer remained at large, after multiple detentions ended with releases. Bottom line, the hunt is still on.

Have a tip? The FBI asks anyone who can identify the person of interest, or who captured useful footage near UVU, to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send digital evidence through the bureau’s dedicated portal for this case. Even small details, officials say, could break it open.