Donald Trump Tries to Snub Jimmy Kimmel Over Old Oscar Joke – And It Backfires Spectacularly

Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel’s crossfire leaves the internet divided with humor every time. From the television star tagging the U.S. President as a loser to the latter allegedly being a major hand behind Kimmel’s late-night show being taken off, the two have not yet chosen a ceasefire and remain each other’s chief nemesis. And now, Trump’s recent Truth Social post seems to be an attempt to snub gone wrong.

Well, an official post from The POTUS on Truth Social dropped an old clip of Jimmy Kimmel from the 2024 Academy Awards, who, as the host, poked fun at Trump’s expenses. Sharing the post, the former openly called out Kimmel for being the worst host in the history of such a prestigious award ceremony.

President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the possibility that TV broadcasters could lose their federal licenses over what he perceives as negative coverage of him, a day after Disney's ABC yanked "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off the air.

Trump wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel, just before announcement of the Best Picture of the Year, felt that he had to respond to a TRUTH put out by me toward the end of the Show,” Trump wrote. “He made a total FOOL of himself, his wife and agent begging him not to do it, while also proving to be one of the Worst Hosts in the History of the Academy Awards. WATCH THE CLIP!”

Interestingly, Trump’s jab backfires since the video of Kimmel, which he shared, has been edited out right from the minute when the host actually begins to poke fun at the U.S. President’s expenses. For those still confused, well, Jimmy Kimmel is back on stage in 2024, actually reading out one of Trump’s Truth Social posts himself, where the president ridiculed the host’s capabilities.

Donald Trump’s old post read, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less-than-average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed-up, but cheap, ABC’ talent, George Slopanopoulos. Also, a really bad, politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those who deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths.”

In retrospect, Kimmel thanked the U.S. President for watching him host the Academy Awards in the first place. He said, “Thank you, President Trump, thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still—isn’t it past your jail time?” Jimmy then acknowledged the public applause to his statement on Trump and then added, “He’s focused on the important stuff for sure.”

Interestingly, Kimmel reading Trump’s Truth Social post back on-stage during the Academy Awards was not exactly a part of the script. The American talk-show host recalled how the producer for the Oscars tried convincing him not to do so. However, Jimmy Kimmel claimed Trump was upset at the time of writing the post, yet he could not stand the fact that nobody paid him attention anymore.

Jimmy mentioned, “I wasn’t planning to mention him at all. We were backstage, the show was almost over, and one of the other writers was like, ‘Hey, look at this.’ And to quote Al Pacino, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. I had to read it.”