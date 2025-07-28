Along with other well-known Democrats, former Vice President Kamala Harris has been charged by President Donald Trump with violating the law by fabricating business records related to the 2024 election. According to the Harris campaign, they complied with the law to cover the expenses associated with their appearances and did not compensate celebrity endorsers.

During his tweet, Trump asserted that Democrats had paid millions to celebrities such as talk show host Oprah, TV anchor Al Sharpton, and singer Beyoncé for “illegal endorsements.”

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!)”

“Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to a very low-rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!” Trump wrote.

In the Truth Social post, Trump alleged: “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them?” the President continued.

“All hell would break out! Kamala and all of those who received Endorsement money BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Records from the Federal Election Commission show that the Harris campaign gave $165,000 to Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment. When linked to the production of an event, these payments—which are not regarded as donations or private compensation—are legally allowed.

Late in 2024, during the presidential election, a rumor started to circulate that Beyoncé had received $10 million to support Harris. A spokesman for Beyoncé told PolitiFact in November that the $10 million payment claim was “beyond ridiculous.”

Last year, Winfrey said, “I was not paid a dime to appear,” in response to similar accusations made by Trump fans. It was necessary to pay the workers who worked on that project. and were. The story is over.

In addition, Al Sharpton officially refuted the accusations made by the Trump administration, telling NBC News that “Americans are too smart to fall for the bait and switch,” implying that the president is attempting to shift political criticism toward his opponents.

Days after his government demanded that former President Barack Obama be arrested on treason charges, Trump made his most recent accusations on Truth Social.

Speaking to the press, Trump exclaimed, “The witch hunt that you should be talking about is that they caught President Obama absolutely cold. What they did to this country in 2016, starting in 2016, but going up up to 2020 of the election, they tried to rig the election, and they got caught, and there should be very severe consequences for that.”

Trump went on to accuse not only Obama but also other well-known Democrats, including Susan Rice, Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton, and James Comey, calling their previous actions “very criminal” and “criminal at the highest level.”

Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement this week: “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”