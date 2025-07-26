Donald Trump’s Latest Move Has the Internet in Stitches—And It’s All Over This Ridiculous Ban

In a decision that’s got everyone on the internet either laughing or feeling a bit relieved, Donald Trump has gone ahead and signed an executive order that basically says, “We’re going back to plastic straws.” Apparently, Trump, who happens to be the 45th and 47th president of the United States, says paper straws are a no-go.

They “don’t work” for him because they either fall apart or get soggy. Plus, he thinks they’re “disgusting” when they dissolve. So, we’re back to plastic straws! He made this announcement earlier in the week, and let’s just say people have opinions about it.

The policy that got the thumbs up from the President on February 10, 2025, tells every government department to quit buying paper straws. They’re tearing up the old rulebook from 2021, where Joe Biden‘s team was pushing to use less plastic.

RELATED: Joe Biden Shreds ‘Liar’ Trump’s Autopen Conspiracy Talk—Says, “The Best Thing They Can Do…”

Now, it seems like those days of going green with straws are over. The official reason per the White House website? “Plastic straws are often replaced by paper straws, which are nonfunctional, use chemicals that may carry risks to human health, are more expensive to produce than plastic straws, and often force users to use multiple straws.”

In true Donald Trump style, the announcement was full of bold claims and exaggeration: “They break, they explode, if something’s hot, they don’t last very long,” he said, “Sometimes a matter of seconds.”

And just like that, social media went wild with laughter.

“I don’t think that plastic’s going to affect a shark very much … as they’re munching their way through the ocean.” President Trump signs an executive order directing the government to start using plastic straws again, adding that paper straws “don’t work.” pic.twitter.com/RgifMvfWnU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2025

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Is Bringing Back Plastic Straws, Americans Ask, “What About Grocery Prices?”

People on the internet didn’t waste any time poking fun at the whole straw situation.

One person joked, “If somebody drinks hot liquid through a straw, it’s definitely not the straw that’s the problem.” Someone else chimed in with a wink, saying, “Pure strawlessness.”

There were plenty of people who couldn’t resist being sarcastic about Trump’s odd focus. A comment that took off read, “It’s good to see the most powerful man in the world focusing on the biggest issues.” This is what we worry about, right?

But the executive order is not just a joke; it’s a real deal!

Donald Trump wants a plan to keep paper straws out and bring back plastic ones. He’s asking to change the rules for companies that work with the government so that they can use plastic straws again. This could start a fight with places like California and New York, where they’re earnest about banning plastic straws to help the environment.

JUST IN: President Donald Trump reaffirms his commitment to bring plastic straws back, while reminding America that paper straws are disgusting. pic.twitter.com/YhIgumBR6M — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 8, 2025

While this was going on, people who care about the environment were upset. A lawyer named Peter Stefanovic, who also does political videos online, was against it. He said, “Heaven help us.” Others noticed something funny about this, too. They noted that paper straws are sometimes wrapped in plastic, which was one reason Trump gave for changing his mind. So, because some companies didn’t do it perfectly, he decided to just forget about helping the environment completely!

While Donald Trump is over in Scotland for a diplomatic tour, he’s got a meeting lined up with the UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, back in the States, we’re all sipping our drinks through plastic straws again, explosion or not.

NEXT UP: Donald Trump’s Weirdest Argument on Plastic Straws—And Yes, It Involves Sharks!