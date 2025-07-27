Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Trump Makes Shocking 2026 Election Predictions

President Donald Trump‘s Niece, Mary Trump, is making a huge claim about the 2026 Midterm elections. Mary, who is currently fending off a lawsuit from her uncle, has claimed that Republicans are set to rig the 2026 Midterm elections.

She presented her thoughts in a YouTube video with four steps on how Republicans are going to ensure their rule for the upcoming years. This comes amidst the lawsuit in which Trump says she conspired to expose his confidential tax records.

Midterms are coming, and it has left all the Republicans in fear of losing to the Congress, so they feel the need to stay in power to ensure they can push through the legislature. According to Mary, the Trump administration has a four-step plan, with the first being to gerrymander the map and then suppress the voters. Despite Trump’s declining health they still want to be in power.

Furthermore, they’ll blame the democrats for the impact of Trump’s new big beautiful bill. At last, they will go after the liberal judges. Mary uploads daily vlogs speaking against the administration and Trump.

Mary Trump hopes judge ‘drops hammer’ on her ‘mob boss’ uncle after alleged violation https://t.co/L7VwctKE5v — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 30, 2023

Mary has informed her followers about the sinister plan, with the first being to manipulate the map. In this step, they have a scheme to redraw the congressional map in Texas even when it is not a redistricting year.

Republicans in Texas are keen on updating congressional maps to bring up five new seats for the GOP to win. This will help them control the upcoming elections. Step two will be to suppress the votes when there is an election.

Mary Trump, Donald’s niece and one of his most fierce critics, says exit-poll data illuminates a pathway to defeat her uncle and protect America’s democracy. https://t.co/AL8HqoChcz #MaryTrump #DonaldTrump #exitpolls #voters pic.twitter.com/AObor66wFG — Roger Shuler (@RogerShuler) March 7, 2024

They are planning to pass the SAVE Act, where all voters to have issued IDs, impacting married women with different names on their papers. The next step will be to blame Congress for all that will go wrong.

Earlier, Trump blamed Obama for creating fake Epstein files and then denying their existence. Trump’s policies are already being opposed, so he’s ready to blame the Democrats for the fallout. Mary says this is classic bait and switch. Lastly, she says the fourth step will be to come after liberal voices.