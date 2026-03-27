Trump Boasts Playing ‘LGBTQ National Anthem,’ Says He Won Like ‘No Republican’ Ever Did

Donald Trump bragged about receiving votes from a specific community during a phone call interview with Fox News. The conversation started when reporter Steve Nelson asked Trump about Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

He mentioned, “You said earlier today that the new Supreme Leader of the Taliban committee – you don’t know if he’s dead or alive. There’s one report that he just narrowly escaped death in the first air strikes by stepping out into his garden.”

He further added, “There’s another report that he may actually be g–, despite leading the theocracy that hangs g– people. How do you determine what is true, and do you have an assessment of this?”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump BREAKS OUT into the YMCA dance right in front of First Lady Melania and the troops! Melania says she likes it — sometimes 🤣 A sign of the golden age! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YufC25POjC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

Trump did not directly answer the question and instead changed the direction of the conversation. He replied, “I even played the g– national anthem. No Republicans got the g– vote like I did.”

He criticized Iranians who oppose the g– community and engage in violence against them. He also criticized women who support the Free Palestine movement, justifying that they kill g– people, “They throw ’em off buildings.”

The song that the 79-year-old was referring to is the “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People. He has played what he referred to as a “national anthem” for the g– community multiple times. His dance move, where he moves his fists up and down, also went viral.

The community did not support Trump’s statement for various reasons. During the phone conversation, he suggested he used the so-called g-y national anthem to his advantage. On the other hand, he has repeatedly faced criticism for policies affecting the LGBTQ+ community. He made announcements to prevent trans people from serving in the military. In addition, he supported a policy that could allow federal contractors to be biased towards the LGBTQ+ employees.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷The man his own father reportedly called unqualified to lead Iran is now either in hiding, injured, or dead. Nobody has seen Mojtaba Khamenei since the strikes began. The Islamic Republic is facing a leadership vacuum at its most critical moment.pic.twitter.com/bR5oscJS2n https://t.co/yIsqrJmTGT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 16, 2026

The clip of Trump’s interview was viewed by thousands of netizens, further prompting criticism. One X user posted, “I think it would be funny for him to post all the rumors he hears around DC.” The second one added, “I didn’t know President Trump got the g– vote, but it makes sense. The g– people I personally know are very reasonable and hard-working people.

One user took a jab, referencing documents released in the Jeffrey Epstein case. He wrote, “Trump was in the Epstein files how many times? For things I can’t mention here? And he’s calling someone a h—?”

Another one joked about the Iranian leader, “The CIA hardly discovered a secret that Iranians already knew for the past decade, if not longer!” One of them went after Trump supporters, “MAGA must be big mad since they insist we only have one national anthem.”