White House Post Backfires — Donald Trump’s Epstein Links Back in Spotlight

President Donald Trump’s past ties with financier and abuser Jeffrey Epstein are receiving renewed attention after the White House posted on social media. On Thursday, the White House faced severe online backlash after its supposed joke took a political turn.

The controversy initially began when the White House posted a pixelated image of Trump in the Oval Office on X (formerly Twitter). The image was pixelated and unclear and appeared to serve no clear purpose. It appeared to be a strategy to engage followers. However, the situation escalated a few hours later. Shortly after, Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee shared a pixelated image of their own. Their version referenced the infamous 1997 photograph featuring Trump and Epstein together at Mar-a-Lago.

According to The Daily Beast, the situation online immediately turned cynical, with critics using the social media post to highlight Trump’s past association with convicted trafficker Epstein.

The white house has been sharing pixelated images. pic.twitter.com/V9pBzUZaPD — C🅰️tSE (@CatSE___ApeX___) March 27, 2026

Earlier, documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act added to the controversy. One such report includes an allegation from a woman who told the FBI that the current president abused her when she was 13.

As reported by The Post and Courier, multiple details of the woman’s background were verified, leading some to find the claims credible. Additionally, she said the incident occurred in the 1980s, after she was recruited by Epstein.

However, Trump has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He has said he distanced himself from Epstein years ago and even banned him from Mar-a-Lago. However, an email cited in the newly released files appeared to contradict Trump’s claims. The email stated Epstein was “never asked to leave” the club. Moreover, it suggested that Trump may have been on Epstein’s plane as well as at his home.

#BREAKING: After last night’s series of cryptic videos, one of which has since been deleted, The White House Official X account continues to post unusual content, including several pixelated images of President Trump over the past few hours, causing confusion‼️ pic.twitter.com/bd8OvhIyvZ — Sohail Khan (@bibiliogram) March 27, 2026

Rep. Dan Goldman brought back the email last week while speaking at the White House. He questioned the president’s past statement, which the White House strongly denied. In a statement to The Daily Beast, spokesperson Abigail Spencer said, “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein.”

“And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him,” she added.