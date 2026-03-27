Trump Rants on Iran Leader’s Sexuality in Bizarre Moment: ‘Did the CIA Tell You That?’

In a phone interview with Fox News, Donald Trump suggested that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be homosexual. During “The Five” segment, anchor Jesse Watters asked Trump, “Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr is g-y?” as reported by the New York Post.

To this, the president replied, “Well, they did say that, but I don’t know if it was only them. I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country.”

He then went on to talk about supporters of the Palestinian cause, including references to LGBTQ communities.

He commented, “I sort of have to smile to myself when I see people trying to defend the Palestinian regime,” as reported by TMZ.

Trump added, “When I look at ‘G–s for Palestine’ … But they kill g–s. They kill them instantly. They throw ’em off buildings.”

However, The Mirror reported a professor at Swarthmore College, Sa’ed Atshan, claimed, “It’s very dangerous to pathologize Palestinian society as uniquely homophobic or that homophobia is endemic to the society without this broader context, as well as without understanding the ways that life under brutal military occupation exacerbates homophobia within Palestinian society as well.”

🚨 U.S. President Donald Trump: “The CIA told me that Mojtaba Khamenei is homosexual. Many others also say the same.” pic.twitter.com/4mXKg70cV5 — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) March 26, 2026

In the interview, Trump also commented on the LGBTQ+ community supporting him. He mentioned that he “did very well with the g-y vote.” He also said he “played the g-y national anthem,” which TMZ pointed out as the “Y.M.C.A.” song by the Village People.

He later added, “No Republican’s ever gotten the g-y vote like I did. And I’m very proud of that. I think it’s great. Perhaps it’s because I’m from New York City, I don’t know.”

Watters also asked Trump about targeting Mojtaba Khamenei early in the conflict. Trump previously said he did not know the current situation of the newly appointed leader, as reported by Euronews.

“We don’t know…if he’s dead or not,” he told reporters.

Israel’s I24 News has also confirmed recent reporting on the Iranian supreme leader, saying that a western intelligence source has told them that Mojtaba Khamenei, who was injured in a strike earlier in the conflict, remains in contact with principal Iranian regime… pic.twitter.com/LDs3LDZufR — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 25, 2026

“A lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured. They’re saying that he lost his leg, one leg, and he’s, you know, been hurt very badly. Other people are saying he’s dead. Nobody’s saying he’s 100% healthy. You know he hasn’t spoken.”

Recently, CNN reported that Trump would not attack the Iranian energy facilities now.

Trump claimed on Truth Social, “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”