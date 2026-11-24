President Donald Trump will award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Tuesday.

The honor, which shares the nation's highest civilian distinction with the Congressional Gold Medal, goes to Trump's former personal lawyer. In 2024, Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., for false and misleading statements about the 2020 election.

Donald Trump leans over a desk with flags behind him in a black-and-white portrait (2026). Photo: Daniel Torok / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Giuliani, 82, said Monday on Steve Bannon's "War Room" program on Real America's Voice that the Oval Office ceremony was scheduled for 11 a.m.

"The president is going to give me the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the Oval Office tomorrow," Giuliani said. He said he was "very, very humbled and very honored not only to receive it but to receive it from him."

The ceremony is closed to reporters, Fox News reported.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Trump would "proudly honor" Giuliani "for his lifetime of service to the American people." She described him as a "dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our Nation."

As U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Giuliani used a racketeering statute to pursue mafia families. Wales said he "took down mob bosses and led a relentless war on crime." Following the Sept. 11 attacks, she said, "he displayed strong American leadership in the face of evil."

His leadership after the attacks earned him the name "America's Mayor." Time magazine chose him as its Person of the Year in 2001.

In a statement, Giuliani quoted his former boss, President Ronald Reagan, saying, "There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn't mind who gets the credit."

"I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me — particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together," Giuliani said.

Trump announced the award Sept. 1, 2025, soon after a car crash in New Hampshire seriously injured Giuliani. Trump called him "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Earlier this year, Giuliani was hospitalized in critical condition with pneumonia that a preexisting respiratory condition worsened, Mediaite reported.

In May, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Democrats had treated Giuliani badly. "AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!" Trump wrote. Courts rejected Giuliani's election fraud claims.

Disbarment, judgments and a pardon

Giuliani played a central role as Trump's personal lawyer in efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported. Courts sanctioned him as well.

Two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, won a $148 million defamation judgment against Giuliani. A federal jury delivered the verdict in 2023 after he accused them of ballot fraud, the New York Post reported. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy and settled with the women in January 2025, the Post reported.

Giuliani also reached a confidential settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, which had sued him for $1.3 billion over false allegations about the 2020 election.

Trump pardoned Giuliani last year over his alleged role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The pardon was largely symbolic, ABC News reported, because Giuliani faced no federal charges and a president cannot pardon state charges.

The Post reported that the pardon, issued last November, included Giuliani and 76 others. Weeks afterward, the Post reported, a Georgia judge dismissed the racketeering case against Trump, Giuliani and more than a dozen co-defendants after the prosecutor who inherited it declined to proceed.

In Arizona, prosecutors accused Giuliani of pressuring state officials and Republican electors to reverse Biden's victory in a fake-electors case. Attorney General Kris Mayes dropped the case, the Post reported, after a judge found that the grand jury had not seen the relevant federal election law.

The judge allowed for the possibility of refiling. Mayes, re-elected Nov. 3, has vowed to return to a grand jury.