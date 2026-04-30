Trump Appears to Mix Up Iran and Ukraine After Putin Call, Sparks Online Mockery

Donald Trump has come under the internet’s radar after he seemed to confuse Iran with Ukraine, reigniting “Sleepy Don” remarks. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Wednesday, discussing the Iran war. Iran and Russia have long been strategic allies, often described as “allies of convenience.”

According to The Guardian, Moscow provided support to Iran in the war, including “intelligence and drones to strike U.S. targets in the area.” Earlier this week, Trump canceled peace talks with Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, in Pakistan. The Iranian official then flew to Russia to meet Putin.

Trump spoke to Putin on a call, stating that the two discussed matters surrounding Iran and Ukraine. While the U.S. has been at war with Iran since February 2026, Russia has been at war with Ukraine ever since 2014, with no clear end in sight. Despite the prolonged nature of both conflicts, Trump thinks the Ukraine conflict might soon come to a conclusion.

“I talked about Ukraine, and I talked a little bit about Iran,” Trump said, addressing the reporters in the Oval Office. “I talked about few different subjects, mostly about Ukraine, and we had a very good conversation. I think we’re going to come up with a solution relatively quickly.”

REPORTER on call to PUTIN: On your call to President Putin today, do you think the war in Iran ends first or the war in Ukraine?🇷🇺🇺🇸 PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we talked about more about the war in Ukraine, but he would like to be of help. I said, before you help me, I want to… pic.twitter.com/POFERlqITE — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 30, 2026

He outlined the diplomatic exchange by stating that Putin would like to be involved” with resolving Iran’s possession of enriched uranium as part of efforts to prevent the country from becoming a nuclear power. Trump then stated that he inturn he would like to be “involved with ending the war with Ukraine.”

“He doesn’t want to see them have a nuclear weapon either,” Trump began. “But I had a long talk with President Putin. I suggested a little bit of a ceasefire. And I think he might do that. He might announce something having to do with that. Which war would end first? I don’t know. Maybe they’re on a similar timetable.” The president then said something that seemed to catch the internet’s attention.

President Trump appears to mix up countries here “I think Ukraine—militarily, they’re defeated. They had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater. Every one of their planes has been shot down.” pic.twitter.com/qtJFX5q534 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

“I think Ukraine, militarily, they’re defeated,” Trump said. “They had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater. Every one of their planes has been shot down.” Various users pointed out that the president seemed to have mixed up the two countries. “Looks like Trump mixed up Ukraine with Iran. Speaking about Ukraine, he first said it had ‘already lost militarily’, and then suddenly shifted to a story about ‘159 ships, each of them lying under water’.” one user wrote on X. The problem is — the question was about Ukraine, not Iran (and not even Azerbaijan!). Geography can be tricky.”

One user called to attention the president’s deteriorating health, asking, “Does he even realize where he is and who he is, or does his mental stability last for only 5 minutes?” Another user quipped, “In an ideal world, the commander in chief of the most powerful military on the planet knows the difference between Iran and Ukraine.”