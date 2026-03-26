Trump Calls Iran Conflict a ‘Military Operation’ — Netizens Say It’s the Same Thing Putin Said About Ukraine

President Donald Trump drew comparisons to Russian President Vladimir Putin from social media users, who noted similarities in their language about Iran as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue.

At a recent press conference, Trump shared his views on the conflict and praised Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for doing a “very good job.” He then updated supporters on what he described as a “military operation,” a term often used in place of war.

Trump: I won’t use the word war because they say if you use the word war, that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word war because you are supposed to get approval. So I will use the word military operation. pic.twitter.com/VYIagbhWPg — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

Trump said he avoided using the word “war” because of its implications, noting that such terminology may require formal approval. Instead, he referred to the situation as a military operation.

“It’s a very successful one — successful like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said.

Online commentators pointed out that Putin used similar language when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, referring to it as a “special military operation.” The comparison gained traction across social media platforms, where users highlighted parallels in wording and tone.

Following the remarks, AI-generated videos and clips referencing the similarity spread widely online. Some users described the overlap in language as striking, while others criticized Trump over what they viewed as a lack of empathy during an ongoing conflict.

pic.twitter.com/VjrkSTnKzY — MAGA deserves everything they voted for 🍿 (@nogg_the) March 26, 2026

One user wrote that Trump “doesn’t change reality — he changes the label,” while another said he appeared to be “word-swapping his way around” the issue. Others directly referenced Putin’s terminology during the Ukraine invasion, noting similarities in phrasing.

Additional posts accused Trump of inconsistency, with some users pointing out that he had previously used the word “war” in past statements.

The comparisons have added to broader criticism surrounding Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict. A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 59% of Americans disapprove of military action against Iran.

Trump’s approval on Iran (Gen Z only) 🟢 Approve: 24%

🟤 Disapprove: 62%

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US Military action in Iran 🟢 Approve: 33%

🟤 Disapprove: 67% NPR/Marist | 3/2-4 https://t.co/UUyfJ3hdU1 pic.twitter.com/CckWMInQ74 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 6, 2026

Among Democrats, 77% said they strongly disapprove of Trump’s approach, while 18% expressed support. The poll also found that about 60% of Americans do not believe Trump has a clear plan for handling the situation.

Despite the criticism, Trump has continued to describe the military operation as a success and is reportedly engaged in ongoing negotiations related to the conflict. Further developments are expected.