MS Now Host Questions Trump’s Mental Health After He Claims ‘Nobody Has Ever Ended One War’

Lawrence O’Donnell argued Thursday that Donald Trump’s recent statements, including the remark “nobody has ever ended one war,” are indicators of a crumbling mental state driven by the fear of looming electoral losses and escalating international conflict.

Analyzing a recent interview conducted by Fox News, O’Donnell posted that the president’s rhetoric has shifted from strategic to delusional. O’Donnell suggested the 79-year-old is increasingly “aware” that his political influence is waning as he faces a “top-to-bottom” corruption investigation, should Democrats take control of Congress in the upcoming midterms.

NEW: President Trump says the war with Iran is “close to over.” Full interview airs on @MorningsMaria on Fox Business at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7YqjbHW3Fy — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2026

According to O’Donnell, the president appears rattled by the historical trend of the incumbent party losing seats during midterm elections. The United States President admitted in his interview to seeking counsel from “people that are deep into the psychological world” to understand why the voters turn against a president.

O’Donnell dismissed the phrasing as signs of what he described as an ‘awkward’ and ‘crumbling’ mental state. He also referenced comments from mental health professionals, including former Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Lance Dodes, who previously stated on the program that Trump’s habit of “repeated dangerous lying” is a sign of “serious mental disturbance” and an inability to grasp reality.

The MS Now segment also highlighted Trump’s handling of the current conflict with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. O’Donnell ridiculed the president’s confusion over the geography of the region, noting that Trump had to ask aides what to call the body of water, jokingly suggesting it be renamed the “Trump Strait.”

“Donald Trump is the first wartime president in history who doesn’t know what to call his war,” O’Donnell said, citing that the Strait of Hormuz remains 90% closed, crippling 20% of the world’s oil supply.

The MS Now interview also compared Trump’s current position to that of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, suggesting Trump is terrified of the kind of anti-corruption uprising seen in Hungary recently.

US President Donald Trump said there would be “no deal” with Iran if it continues to pursue a nuclear weapon and said the conflict could end “fairly soon,” in an interview aired on Wednesday on Fox Business. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “If they don’t, we’re… pic.twitter.com/EdUDZvx1Fi — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 15, 2026

Furthermore, President Trump said that the war with Iran could conclude soon, while defending his decision to authorize joint strikes with Israel on Feb. 28. In the Fox News interview, Trump said, “If I didn’t do that, you would have Iran with a nuclear weapon, and if they had a nuclear weapon, you would be calling everybody over there ‘sir’, and you don’t want to do that.”

Trump said his actions were “necessary” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon “right now,” a statement O’Donnell labeled a “scientific impossibility,” and a “provable lie.”

As the midterm elections approach, O’Donnell concluded that the rhetoric coming from the White House suggests a president isolated by his own political pressures and deteriorating grasp on the geopolitical consequences of his “Trump war.”