Trump Abruptly Fired Bondi, But Has Now Teased a “New Job” For Her In Future

President Donald Trump abruptly removed Pam Bondi as attorney general on April 2, ending her 14-month tenure that began with her swearing-in last February.

Bondi’s ouster marked the second high-profile cabinet departure in recent weeks, following the exit of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March.

Trump announced the move on Truth Social, praising Bondi as a “great American patriot and a loyal friend,” and adding that she would transition to “a much-needed and important new job in the private sector,” which will be announced soon.

President Trump announces that Deputy AG Todd Blanche will ‘step in’ and serves as AG after Bondi’s ouster. https://t.co/TAoojQgrpp pic.twitter.com/cwTCUd5KOK — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) April 2, 2026

Following her departure from Trump’s administration, questions remain about what lies ahead for the 60-year-old former prosecutor and lobbyist.

Though Trump announced the move, the private-sector role remains unspecified. However, Bondi’s deep ties to Trumpworld and her experience in law, politics and government affairs position her well for several paths.

Meanwhile, conservative legal circles and Trump-aligned organizations could offer lucrative roles in consulting, strategic advisory work or leadership at a super PAC.

Similarly, opportunities in media outlets, such as commentary roles at Fox News or Newsmax, would allow her to remain a visible defender of the Trump administration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@agpambondi)

Given her roots in Florida and prior statewide profile, a return to state politics or a federal judgeship cannot be ruled out.

Bondi began her career as an assistant state attorney in Hillsborough County, Florida, where she served for about 18 years. She later gained recognition as a spokeswoman for the office and appeared as a legal analyst on networks including Fox News and CNN.

Among her notable cases, she prosecuted former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden in 2006 for probation violations and substance abuse issues. Her courtroom style was described as personable and effective with juries.

However, Bondi has also faced controversies throughout her career, including delaying a death row execution in 2013 to avoid conflicting with a reelection fundraiser and scrutiny over the timing of a Trump University investigation tied to a donation.

She left office in January 2019 and joined the lobbying firm Ballard Partners in Washington, D.C., where she chaired its corporate regulatory compliance practice, according to PBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@agpambondi)

She also represented corporate clients and foreign interests and served as chair of the Center for Litigation at the America First Policy Institute.

Bondi was an avid Trump supporter, endorsing him in 2016 and serving on his legal team during his first impeachment trial, roles that boosted her national profile.

Her pre-administration record made her a combative conservative litigator and prosecutor focused on law-and-order issues but also drew criticism for political alignments and lobbying ties.

Bondi’s background made her a natural fit for Trump’s team, though it later fueled debates about her suitability for federal roles.