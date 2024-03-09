Travis Barker Confronts Fears, Finding Comfort in ‘Angels Watching Over’ as He Flies Home to LA

Travis Barker, the famous drummer of Blink-182, recently returned home to Los Angeles from Australia, marking a prominent milestone in his journey of overcoming his fear of flying. In a heartfelt Instagram Story, the musician shared his gratitude for the angels watching over him as he embarked on the journey—that once filled him with dread—which began with a simple Instagram Story, where Barker shared a glimpse of his plane ticket and passport. The Business Class ticket from Qantas Airways Limited, Australia’s flag carrier, indicated his travel from Sydney to Perth. Despite the nearly five-hour flight, Barker shared a sense of peace, inscribing the words "I Know I Got Angels Watching Over Me” on his ticket, accompanied by a cross symbolizing faith and protection.

As per The Sun, this momentous flight held profound significance for Barker, whose fear of flying originated from a tragic plane crash in September 2008. On that fateful day, Barker boarded a Learjet 60 with his assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles "Che" Still, and close friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein. Tragically, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff in South Carolina, claiming the lives of Baker, Still, and two pilots. DJ AM succumbed to a drug overdose a year later, further compounding Barker’s trauma. The repercussions of the crash left Barker with severe physical and emotional scars, including third-degree burns covering 65% of his body and a fractured back. In his memoir Can I Say, Barker candidly recalled his battle with PTSD and suicidal thoughts, reflecting, "I was in the craziest pain ever, like nothing I had ever felt before. I didn't think I was going to survive."

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Barker found solace and strength in the love and support of his life partner, Kourtney Kardashian. In August 2021, Barker bravely faced his fear of flying for the first time since the crash, flying with Kardashian by his side. As reported by The Daily Mail, Barker revealed, “I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us. It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly. The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable. It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I'm like, is this worth it? But I don't like anything having a hold on me, either — I don't like being afraid, and I don't like having things from my past control my future.”

Their relationship blossomed, leading to the birth of their first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023. Throughout their travels, Kardashian has been a pillar of support for Barker, accompanying him on tour with Blink-182 and nurturing their growing family. The couple, along with Kardashian's other children Penelope and Reign, embarked on a journey across Australia and New Zealand for Barker's band's concert shows, marking a significant milestone in Barker's journey of healing and resilience.