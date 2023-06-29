SNL Alum And Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson Checks into Rehab For PTSD Issues

Saturday Night Live alum and Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has been admitted to a rehabilitation center, and everyone's wondering what happened. The 29-year-old comedian went through weeks of personal and legal turmoil and is now seeking treatment in rehab to deal with his issues.

The SNL cast member has been reportedly admitted to the facility where his close friend John Mulaney sought help for alcohol and drug issues, as per Page Six. Apparently, Davidson has been dealing with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. This is why he decided to take some time off and focus on his mental health.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

A close friend of Davidson's reported, "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune-ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening." He's a regular at rehab because he's been subjected to several incidents of public humiliation and indignity.

His friends also claimed that the comedian's hospitalization was no surprise. He's frequently there because he has a long history of mental health issues. They also said that Davidson never shied away from asking for help and always consulted specialists when he needed extra medical assistance.

However, the good news is that the Bupkis star is expected to be "out of rehab pretty soon," as reported by PEOPLE. He's been receiving in-patient therapy, and the 29-year-old has all the support he needs. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another source told the outlet. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

PETE DAVIDSON SAYS MENTAL ILLNESS 'NOT AN EXCUSE': The 'SNL' star criticized Kanye's impromptu speech on the show — we discuss. pic.twitter.com/m7xQ7q4mWK — The View (@TheView) October 9, 2018

In 2018, he reported fighting a long battle with anxiety and depression. Consequently, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He also explained that the symptoms of this disorder had led him to check into rehab in 2016. The early signs of BPD caused frequent mental breakdowns, and he initially thought they stemmed from "heavy marijuana use."

On the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in September 2017, he said, "This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."

Post diagnosis, Davidson resorted to drinking and smoking, claiming marijuana helped ease some of his problems with anxiety and treat his Crohn's disease. In an exclusive interview with Variety in August 2018, he said he'd "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share a sweet look at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwJSmYw pic.twitter.com/rDAQhgYTXi — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

He also mentioned that new medications stabilized his condition after several turbulent years. He added, "The last few years have been really rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."

His admission to rehab followed several incidents of disgrace he was subjected to. The most recent was online harassment at the hands of Kanye West when Davidson was dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Although their romance lasted nine months, Davidson had to undergo trauma therapy in 2022.

Kanye West had some words for Pete Davidson this morning ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/aoQ33y10NX — RapTV (@Rap) March 16, 2022

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." More recently, Davidson was charged on account of reckless driving in which he collided his car into a house in Beverly Hills, California.

He was involved in another controversy with PETA, where some animal activists called him out for buying a puppy as opposed to adopting one.

Pete Davidson leaves PETA an explicit voice mail after they slammed him for buying a dog instead of adopting. https://t.co/xdkg3kB9mE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

