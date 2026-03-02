“You Missed It!” — Tom Holland and Zendaya Pulled Off the Ultimate Secret Wedding

One of Hollywood’s favorite and most private couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya, have reportedly tied the knot.

According to celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has been working with the Euphoria actress for years, the couple have secretly gotten married. While speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, Roach dropped the bombshell.

He casually sang out, “The wedding has already happened, you missed it”. When the reporter looked shocked and asked if that was actually true, Roach doubled down. “It’s very true!” he added with a laugh and walked off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

So now, if Law Roach is to be believed, Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married, and somehow the entire world has missed it. But of course, this isn’t the first time the couple’s secrecy in their relationship has caused a red carpet frenzy.

Previously, during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, when Zendaya stepped out wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger, the internet practically exploded. People quickly questioned whether she was engaged or just wearing it for fashion.

zendaya showing off the ring oh yeah she’s so engaged 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rn9RUWng1j — bianca (@evermorIey) January 6, 2025

While fans’ curiosity wasn’t immediately doused, sources later told People that the Spider-Man star has been “wanting to propose [Zendaya] for a while now. He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one”.

Later on, even Holland confirmed the engagement in September 2025 during a public panel. When a reporter referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend,” the actor quickly rectified him with one word: “Fiancée.”

Tom Holland corrects someone who called Zendaya his girlfriend instead of fiancée. pic.twitter.com/taAF6FoIby — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) September 29, 2025

Much like that, the majority of their relationship has been a private affair. After crossing paths in 2016 when they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the duo insisted they were just friends and co-stars.

However, in 2017, fans were proven right about their suspicion of chemistry, after insiders confirmed they were quietly dating. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” the source told People.

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another” the insider added.

Another source confirmed, “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Then in 2021, after Tom Holland and Zendaya were captured kissing in a car by paparazzi, there was no more hiding or keeping their relationship lowkey. The duo became an official couple among fans.

Yet, despite their PDA being flashed over headlines, the duo kept things mostly private. Instead of oversharing their relationship with the press and fans, the couple maintained their quiet support for each other’s careers, alongside occasional adorable public moments.

So now, this possible secret wedding feels so on brand for them. Yet, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has officially confirmed Law Roach’s comment. But if this turns out to be true, we have to accept that they managed to pull off the ultimate Hollywood plot twist.