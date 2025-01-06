Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya’s Sparkling Rock Sets Off Engagement Buzz

The prestigious 82nd Golden Globes kicked off on 5th January, Sunday night, at 8 p.m. EST (6:30 a.m. IST). The show, hosted by American stand-up comedian, actress, and television host Nikki Glaser, aimed to bring back the playful vibe with a grand opening, witty punchlines, and a red-carpet grace by superstars. Several celebrities made extravagant appearances in their outfits, but Euphoria star Zendaya stole the show with her burnt-orange Louis Vuitton ball gown. However, besides her breathtaking outfit, netizens were also quick to notice another important detail about it.

As per Harper’s Bazaar, the actress was seen sporting a large oval or cushion-cut diamond set east to west on a shiny gold band on her finger as she posed in front of the cameras. Does that mean the actress is now engaged to longtime rumored partner Tom Holland? (We wish!) The engagement rumors haven’t been confirmed, and it’s also quite possible that Zendaya was simply repping jewelry from a luxury brand.

Furthermore, after noticing the sparkling rock, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and flocked in with comments. One user wrote, “WAIT A MINUTE.” Another wrote, “That’s a nice ring you got on, Zendaya.” Moreover, it could also be possible that she has been casually sporting jewelry, as she’s known to be the brand ambassador of the globally renowned brand Bulgari.

Zendaya has been linked with actor Tom Holland since 2021. While the duo met in 2016 and were spotted on several occasions together, they have continued to keep their relationship largely away from the spotlight. The lovebirds were spotted packing the PDA in his car, which made fans go gaga for them.

The couple has spoken about each other in interviews and small public appearances, ensuring their work did more of the talking. According to US Weekly, an insider spoke about their bond and said, “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” adding that they “work really well together because he makes her laugh, and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.” Zendaya was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy—for her role as Tashi Duncan in Challengers, though she lost to actress Demi Moore.

Ahead of the holidays, Holland opened up in the Dish podcast, revealing that he was excited to spend time with his girlfriend’s family. He further noted that since the couple is always juggling busy schedules, instead of spending time with each other’s families separately, they would like to bring both families together and celebrate as a large group. However, he admitted that they were both terrible at organizing events, which is why the meeting hadn’t happened yet. Do you think the publicly loved couple is engaged? Well, let’s wait for further updates.