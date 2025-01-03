What Does 2025 Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Have In Store for Celebrities and Fans?

The 2025 Golden Globes awards ceremony is all set to take place on January 5 and will feature Nikki Glaser as the first-ever woman to solo-host an event in the history of award shows. The comedian, who will be taking center stage, is aiming to bring a light-hearted and celebratory tone to the event. Planning to entertain all with humor, Glaser has assured fans that she will channel the same sharp energy that made her Tom Brady roast such a success.

Speaking candidly to Yahoo Entertainment during the Golden Globes red carpet rollout, Glaser touched on her approach for the show, saying, “I was hired because of that roast, and I won’t forget that.” She further emphasized how her performance at the awards show would stay true to her comic style but with slight adjustments, keeping the event’s tone in mind. “It won’t be watered down, but it will feel different,” she said.

With a history of hosts taking jibes at those in attendance, the Golden Globes Awards ceremony has had moments where the MCs made celebrities extremely uncomfortable with their outrageous remarks, the most notable one being Ricky Gervais. The actor and comic made many attendees gasp and squirm while hosting the 2020 Golden Globes Awards ceremony, not holding back and taking shots at almost everyone.

Nikki Glaser, however, doesn’t plan to push the boundaries to that extent. She assuringly said, “I’m not going so hard that anyone will be offended.” “I’m not Ricky Gervais. This is my first Golden Globes, not my last. I’m not burning bridges,” Glaser added.

A nominee herself, she stands the chance of taking home a Golden Globes award in the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television category for her work in HBO’s Someday You’ll Die. This doesn’t mean that Glaser will be overly soft, though, as the comic aims to strike a balance between wit and warmth.

“Celebrities shouldn’t be nervous,” she said. “It’s a chance for them to look cool. People at home want to see their humanity. Laughing at jokes—even if they sting a little—makes you relatable.” She has also confirmed that she doesn’t want to damage anyone’s career or hurt their feelings.

Drawing from her own experiences at roasts, Glaser shared how she’s had to laugh at jokes that hurt her. “I’ve been on the receiving end and laughed through tears,” she admitted. “But I’m not going to be cruel. If I make a joke about a bad movie you were in, just laugh. It’s an easy way to connect with the audience and seem likable.” She hopes to make the evening enjoyable for everyone. “I’m trying to make you look good. Laughing at yourself is great PR,” she said.

While humor is her main focus, some topics are strictly off-limits for Glaser, especially when it comes to controversies such as those surrounding the film It Ends With Us. Making her stance clear, Glaser said, “I don’t want to mention it. Even bringing it up feels risky, and I don’t want to give attention to certain names involved.” As for political jokes, Glaser plans to tread lightly. “People are tired of hearing about it. There might be a small nod, but nothing heavy-handed. I want the tone to stay fun.”

Ultimately, Glaser aims to set a comfortable, upbeat atmosphere. “A host’s energy really shapes the night. I want to make everyone feel at ease. Yes, this is a glamorous event, but we also need to laugh at the absurdity of celebrating make-believe in today’s world,” she explained.

It must be noted that despite her careful planning, Nikki Glaser has full creative freedom. Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne confirmed this, saying, “She can say whatever she wants. We don’t control her material.” With Glaser at the helm, the night promises a mix of humor, humanity, and celebration—a perfect blend for an evening of entertainment.