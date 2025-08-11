From Zendaya to Olivia Rodrigo – Why American Starlets Can’t Resist Charming British Heartthrobs

British people are often misunderstood, while India thinks their flourishing empire today is a result of annexing them years ago, many others applaud the UK’s fantastic architecture, sharp accent, and amazing liquor collections, but criticize their bland baked beans and cold weather. Yet, you know what consistently remains relevant, the looks of a fine-looking British boy!

While blond men may not be everyone’s choice, their genes definitely give tough competition to many, and you know who’s falling for them? Our Hollywood stars! American celebrities jetting across the pond are seen returning hand-in-hand with a fresh British beau. And the internet can’t keep calm as they scream good looks, good looks, and just good looks.

As per The Sun, even shows are being made on the increased phenomenon of Americans falling for the English charm. Even Netflix is in on it: ‘Too Much’, a semi-autobiographical drama by Lena Dunham, follows a New York woman who relocates to London and falls for an English musician. Dunham herself married composer Luis Felber in 2021 and now lives in the UK.

Similarly, the recent show called ‘My Oxford Year’, which left most of us grabbing tissues in the end, follows the storyline of an American girl who arrives to study in Oxford only to be smitten by her British professor completely and gives up her singing corporate job at Goldman Scans in America to stay back in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the attraction of American actresses for British men/ actors has been a peculiar and fascinating trend in 2025. For instance, popular singer Olivia Rodroigeou, yes, the driver’s seat singer, found love amid cheering crowds at Glastonbury. Rodrigo professed her love for Englishmen, and specifically actor Louis Partridge. The two sparked romance rumours in 2023 and went public at the Venice Film Festival in 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge giving couple goals at the #GRAMMYs ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Y1ffIvGGZP — MuchMusic (@Much) February 3, 2025

In addition, actress Zendaya, whose birthday is around the corner, has been dating Spider-Man actor Tom Holland since 2021. The couple met in 2016. While the couple has consciously chosen to keep their relationship private, they are one of the most beloved pairs in Hollywood. Recent reports as of 2024 reveal that the duo is allegedly engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

While fans might be eager to know when the wedding will take place, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently revealed there’s no rush. “The process hasn’t even started yet,” Roach told E! News in July. Zendaya is working on so many movies right now. She’s currently filming the next Dune, so she’s away doing that. There’s time—we have a lot of time.”

Meanwhile, other couples like Leo Woodall & Meghann Fahy, who turned from co-stars on their show ‘The White Lotus’ in 2022 to lovers, quietly confirmed their relationship in 2024, and are also part of the list.

Meghann calls Leo her “safe space,” while he praises their deep connection amid industry pressures. The speculation first began when Leo shared a series of Polaroid photos from their show with his castmates, and later in the collection, there was a picture where he had his finger in the actress’s mouth. He captioned the post, “That’s amore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Woodall (@leowoodall)

Consequently, Broadway star Zegler and her Evita co-star and dancer, Nathan Louis-Fernand, are also head over heels. The Snowhite actress first made a buzz when they were spotted getting cozy during Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in London in June. She made her relationship official in 2025.

Other examples of popular American-British celebrity couples include Ashley Roberts & George Rollinson, the Apple heiress and Olympic show-jumping stars Eve Jobs and Harry Charles. Therefore, this newfound phenomenon of intercultural couples gives everyone a fresh ray of hope and yet again proves that true love goes beyond race, culture, and norms.

The It couple of the year? Harry Charles and Eve Jobs https://t.co/NW9xuk63Mz pic.twitter.com/DkDsYxgBBt — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) September 27, 2024

We cannot wait to witness what these couples have in store for their fans. Till then, enjoy watching American starlets brew some steamy romance with our beloved Brit boys and embrace the cultures.