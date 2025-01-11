The recently engaged Tom Holland and Zendaya share a sweet connection, and the Spider-Man star has no qualms in openly expressing his love for her. Recently, on an episode of the Rich Roll Podcast, Tom happily shared that he enjoys being Zendaya’s “handyman” whenever she needs help around her home. He takes pride in fixing things for her.

“If something breaks in Zendaya’s house, I take huge pride in fixing it,” the 28-year-old actor said. He went on to describe how he recently improved Zendaya’s guest room by building cupboards and creating a fitted wardrobe that blends seamlessly with the wall. Tom revealed that his late grandfather taught him carpentry skills, and he loves using these skills to help his fiance.

“Hopefully, one day, one of my goals is to have a property where I can have a little workshop on site and keep up that little family tradition of carpentry,” Tom shared. He modestly added, “I wouldn’t call myself a carpenter. I have built things in the past. I could fix a door for you if it came off the hinges.” In a previous interview with UNILAD in 2023, he mentioned how he impressed Zendaya by fixing a door for her.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once, really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken… and I was like imma fix that door for you and now we’re in love” LMAO I love him so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/fsy1WkJri7 — emilie ♡ fan account (@tomhollandsdaya) June 23, 2023

Since Tom and Zendaya began dating in 2021, they have been a fan-favorite couple. The duo has had undeniable chemistry and often support one another in their careers.

Their love life has been talked about by so many, thus making them one of Hollywood’s most favorite lovebirds. While fans appreciate all their professional triumphs, they also take inspiration from their romantic relationship. Thus, as they go about life in the spotlight, they inspire others as they genuinely adore each other. As an ideal couple, they have gained popularity among fans for their respective achievements in film careers and their romantic relationship.