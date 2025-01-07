Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged! Fans Congratulate the Spider-Man Couple

Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken their relationship to the next level. Yes! The Spider-Man couple are engaged, officially. TMZ, who first broke the story, reported that Tom Holland popped the question during Christmas and New Year’s. He apparently dropped to one knee in a small, intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the US.

The sources reported that Tom did not make a huge deal out of the engagement; it was not a big or over-the-top proposal. Instead, the proposal was intimate and romantic. Sources also mentioned that their families weren’t present. It was just a beautiful and sweet moment between the two.

It’s official: Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged! 💍 pic.twitter.com/7n7USJjozZ — TMZ (@TMZ) January 6, 2025

Zendaya was first seen showing off her massive engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes Award this Sunday. It seemed that Tom did not shy away from spending because the diamond was HUGE. The exquisite ring appears like a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack. The ring was mentioned in the engagement ring section on the brand’s website.

Zendaya and Tom started dating in 2021, but fans believe their romance started blooming on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, they confirmed their relationship only years after the film. The young couple instantly became a fan favourite and Hollywood’s most loved couple.

What’s interesting is that Tom and Zendaya hardly opened up about their relationship and kept it private. Sources have confirmed that Tom and Zendaya haven’t started planning their wedding yet, as they have a lot of movie projects coming up. TMZ reported, “They’ve both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up, so we’re told it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning.”

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source said. Tom shared the happy news with their close ones and seemed immensely glad. “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding,” the source added.

Holland is also known for planning romantic surprises for his now-fiancée Zendaya. Previously, he disclosed his “secret” holiday plans with Zendaya on the 18th episode of the Dish podcast. “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret,” he said of his plans to spend Christmas in the US.