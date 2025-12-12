Sydney Sweeney’s First Look from Euphoria 3 Gets Brutally Trolled

The wait is over – the makers of Euphoria just shared some major updates about season 3. The makers just dropped posters of the stellar star cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie. However, the Internet has singled out Sydney Sweeney‘s poster and have been trolling it big time.

In the poster, Sydney Sweeney is seen digging into an ice cream as she stares into the camera. The text on the caption shared by the makers on Instagram read, “She has n̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ been happier. Season 3 of #Euphoria is coming April 2026 to HBO Max.”

The comments section of the post featuring Sweeney’s character, Cassie, was totally eclipsed by trolls. In Euphoria, Sydney’s character Cassie received major flak after she started dating her best friend Maddy’s boyfriend, Nate (played by Jacob Elordi). “You didn’t have to bring her back,” an Instagram user commented. Another one wrote, “First of all: eww. Second of all: eww.” A third added, “Probably not the best person to advertise right now.”

Some even decided to take a swipe at Sydney, talking about her controversial American Eagle advert, which was released earlier this year. “Her line: I just love jeans,” read one of the comments on the post. Another user ranted, “Get her off my screen.” Inputs from another user: “Could have skipped her character completely.”

Here’s a quick look at what the comments section of the post looked like. More users went on to slam Sydney Sweeney. “The character went insane and so did the actress,” read a comment. Another one questioned, “Why is she still in that. It would’ve been smart to cut her role no one likes her.” Another one complained, “Fast forwarding all her scenes.”

Another section of the Internet decided to defend the actress. “My God, it’s literally a commercial, and it was months ago, y’all need to get over it,” commented a fan. Another one added, “They can complain all they want, Cassie will always be the protagonist.” Another netizen dropped a remark in the comments section that read, “Are people calling her a bad person just because of the jeans?”

On the other hand, Zendaya’s poster as Rue had netizens lauding. “Hello heart,” read the caption on the post. “Zendaya is coming back for her next Emmy,” an X user commented. “Our queen has returned,” noted another fan. “I can see the Emmy nomination coming,” added another user. Zendaya is the winner of two Primetime Emmy Awards. She won both times for her performance as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney, who has had a series of box office debacles this year, featured in an ad that received a lot of criticism online. In the ad, Sydney said, “My jeans are blue,” emphasizing how genes “often determine traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.”

Besides her controversial American Eagle ad and her personal life, Sydney Sweeney stayed in the news for her multiple film appearances. She starred in films like Immaculate, Eden, Echo Valley and Christy recently.

Speaking of Sydney Sweeney’s film credits – she has featured in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, Madame Web, Reality, and The Voyeurs, among others.