Forget the PDA – Sydney Sweeney’s Age Gap With Scooter Braun Is the Twist You Missed

Talk about one of the most scandalous romances in Hollywood that heats gossip? Well, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun certainly top that list, all thanks to their insane age gap of almost 17 years. The American actress, barely out of her teens, has reportedly fallen head over heels for the 44-year-old businessman.

In fact, Sweeney has certainly gone against her own previous claims about never dating fellow celebrities, and the two of them seem to be happy in their warp-speed romance. Agree or not, the possibility of Braun and Sweeney coming together as a couple was something nobody could ever imagine, considering how significantly different their personalities and fields of interest are.

However, neither of them is too keen on hiding their love affair, while their massive age gap of 17 years does pose an excellent question for all kinds of gossip. To put things in perspective, Braun was already managing global superstars when Sweeney was still making her early career debut — decades apart in life experience. While any kind of mutual feelings was totally unexpected from the two of them, how they actually ended up kicking off things was very surprising.

Well, it was not until September 2025 that they began dating, and they preferred to keep it highly casual for the initial few months, as they got to know each other even better.

Back then, a source close to the two of them quoted about their romance while speaking to The People. He said, “Everything is casual,” shared a source. “She is living her life and working hard.”

Meanwhile, a report from The Sun claims the pair have become inseparable, indulging in plenty of PDA — from constant video calls to endless hugs and kisses. The spokesperson further revealed, “When they aren’t together, they are always on the phone, on FaceTime, and messaging each other all the time. Before they go their separate ways, they hug and kiss for ages.”

Interestingly, both the actress and her beau come along as scandalous celebrities themselves, all thanks to one or the other controversy that they had started in their personal lives previously. As per Communications Expert Amy Prenner, there is less chance of things getting complicated between the two of them. She mentioned, “We’ve seen enough problematic patterns in this industry that people are rightfully skeptical when there’s a big age difference. It also depends on context. A 17-year gap when someone’s 25 versus 45 hits differently than if they’re both well into their careers and life experience. And when both people already have baggage in the public eye, it just adds fuel to the fire.”

With so much time having passed, is marriage on the cards for the two of them? As per a report on Page Six, Sweeney is simply enjoying her time with Scooter, especially his passions in business, among others. However, an insider confirmed that the actress is equally devoted to her career, and so there is a rare possibility that they will choose to walk down the aisle sometime soon. The source mentioned, “She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career.

What’s more, neither seems to care about the backlash over their 17-year age gap — they’re too busy enjoying each other to notice the hate. The source further said to People, “They say it’s been a long time since they’ve seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her. He thinks she’s smart, kind, and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise.”