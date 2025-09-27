Is Sydney Sweeney Joining the Mar-A-Lago Face Trend? Plastic Surgeon Breaks It Down!

The Mar-A-Lago facial trend seems to have taken Hollywood by storm. The latest addition to this bandwagon has been none other than the American actress Sydney Sweeney. Rumors started circulating after a viral post on X claimed that the actress was showing early signs of this facial trend, especially after her recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. The zoomed-in picture has left the internet divided, as many are still curious if it is actually true.

For the unversed, the Mar-A-Lago trend began getting viral on TikTok in 2025. It refers to a series of nips and tucks, mainly minor surgical procedures undertaken by individuals conforming to those sorts of guidelines approved by the right-wing political front. More specifically, plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew. J. Nykiel defines it as “a recognizable combination of facial features and plastic surgery enhancements, often modeled after Ivanka Trump‘s signature look.” Tightly pulled faces, defined jawlines, narrow noses, and overly filled lips are some of the characteristic traits of this trend.

The viral post of Sweeney, which raised all the buzz, has gotten millions of views and comments in no time, all across social media. While many have tagged it the actress’s ‘early onset of mar-a-lago face’, there has also been a fair share of disagreement with that claim.

Some netizens feel that it might be more of a conservative-approved cosmetic work done by the actress.

Interestingly, plastic surgeons altogether have a different understanding of what actually might have happened to Sydney’s facial features. Dr. Raja Mohan, a TX plastic surgeon from the Board Certified Dallas, mentioned that it isn’t a Mar-a-Lago face trend that the actress has adopted. He compared and analyzed pictures of her from the years 2020 and 2023 as well, and did not identify many of the Mar-a-Lago trends from them. He mentioned, “Her overall bone structure looks stable. The position of her brows, the shape of her eyelids, and the outline of her nose all appear very similar to earlier photos. I don’t see evidence of a nose job.”

The doctor, however, confirmed the chances of rhinoplasty taken up by Sydney Sweeney, witnessing the bridge of her nose looking narrower or more sculpted towards the tip. That being said, he also ruled out any chances of eyelid surgery. Dr. Raja Mohan explained, “After eyelid surgery, sometimes the fold above the eye looks higher or the upper eyelid appears hollowed out. That isn’t happening here.” According to the plastic surgeon, her lips do look slightly plumper and more filled out. But they aren’t overdone at all. He also commented that the actress’s smooth skin is likely to be a result of really good skin care, light laser treatment, peels, and facials.

Dr. Raja Mohan concluded, “Botox in the jaw muscles, when you relax those muscles over time, the lower face looks slimmer. As for her lips? They do look slightly plumper compared with older pictures, which is often the result of subtle filler or just a different lip liner technique. It doesn’t look overdone or worked on.”