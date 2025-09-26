Ivanka Trump’s Name isn’t Real – President’s Daughter Shares her ‘Legal’ Name

Did you have any idea that Ivanka Trump doesn’t use her real name? Yes, you read that right! Ivanka isn’t her real name. People are going bonkers as they found out that the eldest daughter of Trump is using her nickname ‘Ivanka.’ The 43-year-old has never revealed her real name.

Remember when we all found out that Prince Harry’s real name isn’t ‘Harry’ but ‘Henry’? Ivanka’s case is having a similar effect on the public. This is almost as shocking as when royal family fans found out that Prince Harry’s name isn’t actually Harry, but is instead Henry. The Duke of Sussex wasn’t given the name we use when he was born on September 15, 1984, to father King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

What’s funnier is that even Harry, aka Henry, did not have the slightest idea about this. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, while speaking previously with a child named Henry at the WellChild Awards, he told the youngster, “My name is Henry as well. But everyone calls me Harry.” The royal went on to admit: “I have no idea why.”

Ivanka’s case is quite similar, who opened up about her real name back in 2010, when she was asked about it on social media. A fan asked where she gets her name from, and she admitted, “My actual name is Ivana. In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert.”

She is actually named Ivana, which is similar to her late mother’s name and that of Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana. This is very reminiscent of Lorelai and Rory from Gilmore Girls, reports Tyla.

Her birth certificate reportedly mentions her real name as Ivana Marie Trump. Her mother, Ivana Trump, was born in Czechoslovakia and moved to Canada in the 1970s.

It was in 1977 that she married Donald Trump, welcomed three children together, Donald Jr., 47, Ivanka, and Eric Trump, 41, until 1992. Donald Trump also has a second daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, named Tiffany Trump, 31. With his current wife, Melania, he has Barron, his youngest child, who is 19.

In any case, the American businesswoman seems to favor Ivanka, even if her real name is Ivana, since she has decided to use that name her entire life. The name shehnanigan comes right after Ivanka took on a new but surprising role in partnership with her father. Even though she has always promised to stay away from the world of politics, it seems like Trump’s politics needs her.

For those who didn’t know, Ivanka had previously served as a full-time adviser during her father’s first term in office, from 2017 to 2021. In a 2022 Instagram post, Ivanka explained: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”