Donald Trump and His Three Marriages—Here’s What You Didn’t Know!

Donald Trump is on every news cycle. Still, people seem to never have enough of what is being served.

President Trump is a man who captivates his audience and just lets go. No matter how many news cycles are dedicated to him, there is always some story that needs to be told. It’s not only Trump who fascinates people but also the people around him.

There have been countless articles about his daughters and his sons, including his youngest, Barron Trump. Yet, we always have more to tell. Amidst all the people in Trump’s circle, the most fascinating are his wives. We must never forget the women who shaped Trump and his legacy.

Ivana Trump neé Zelníčková

Ivana Trump and Donald Trump got married in 1977 after a brief affair that lasted almost 6 months. Before meeting with her future husband, Ivana was a businesswoman, a ski instructor and a model. She met Trump during one of her visits to New York while she lived in Montreal.

Ivana wrote in her biography, Raising Trump, that he approached her and other women and asked if he could “upgrade” their table and have them join him at his table. She added that Trump knew his usual flirting wouldn’t work with her, and he was an absolute gentleman. In a fashion rival to romantic movies, Trump courted Ivana with gifts, 100 roses, dinners and a call every day for three months. He also flew her out for a fashion show in Canada.

Once they were married, they were blessed with three kids- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka (Ivana Marie at birth) and Eric Trump. The couple got divorced in 1990 when Ivana got wind of Donald Trump’s affair with Marla Maples. The divorce was as bitter as it could be and dragged on for 2 years, with Trump paying $14 million to Ivana.

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died at age 73 pic.twitter.com/CKP4QzmJrp — TIME (@TIME) July 14, 2022

Ivana married again in 1995 to an Italian businessman, Riccardo Mazzucchelli, and got divorced in 1997. She passed away in 2022 and is buried at one of Trump’s golf courses.

Marla Trump neé Maples

Marla was a Georgian homecoming queen from the Bible-thumping belt of the mid-west. She was just 21 when she met Trump. They got into a secret relationship while he was still married to Ivana. By 1998, Trump was done hiding her and even invited her to Aspen and had her flown there, where the two women were said to have met for the first time.

Donald Trump married Marla in 1993, one year after his divorce from Ivana. Marla Trump gave birth to their only daughter, Tiffany, in 1993. Their marriage was, however, short lived, and the couple parted ways in 1997 and had their divorce finalized in 1999. Marla Trump was awarded $1 Million in divorce settlement and $1 million in properties.

Real estate mogul Donald Trump announced this week that after three-and-a-half years of marriage, he is seeking a divorce from wife Marla Maples. According to Trump, Maples violated part of their marriage agreement when she decided to turn thirty. pic.twitter.com/KDkXdgd4Jv — Norm Macdonald Joke of the Day (@NormSNLJokes) December 21, 2024

Marla remained out of the public eye for the majority of her life, raising Tiffany mostly alone. It was only during the campaign for his first term that Marla Trump came back in the news, and Tiffany was officially introduced to the world. Prior to that, most people were unaware that Trump had another daughter.

Melania Trump neé Knavs

Donald Trump met his third and current wife, Melania Trump, while he was still in the process of divorcing his second wife. During their first meeting in 1998, Trump asked for Melania’s number, which she refused to give. Rather, she took his number and called him on her own. While Trump was pursuing Melania, he was in and out of several short-term relationships. His on-again and off-again relationship with Melania came to fruition in 2004 when he proposed to her in New York.

President Trump and First Lady Melania were married 20 years ago in Palm Beach. Melania wore rosary beads that belonged to her family on her wedding day…. We pray that Our Lady will bring the Trumps closer to Jesus and His Church. pic.twitter.com/jcCQUy9FI4 — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) January 22, 2025

The proposal was highly publicized as Trump chose to do it at the MET gala, and the couple got married in Florida. In 2006, the couple welcomed their only child, Barron Trump.

Melania Trump has been through thick and thin with Donald Trump and chose to remain silent during his several court proceedings and numerous allegations from women. There have been speculations regarding things not being right between the first couple. However, Melania has always chosen silence over making any statements.

Despite having an image of a philanderer, Trump’s ex-wives had nothing but kind words for him during his campaign when they were ready to go out among the public for him. All his wives claimed that he was a good and caring father.