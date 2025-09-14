Megyn Kelly’s Plastic Surgery Rumors Just Got Worse – Expert Says Her ‘Wonky Nostrils’ Are the Result of a ‘Terrible Rhinoplasty’

American attorney, journalist, and commentator Megyn Kelly is hitting the top of the list well apart from her creative field of work. Beyond her live shows, keeping everyone on their toes, the buzz around a possible nose job has grabbed attention across the globe.

The popular podcaster has now fallen victim to relentless criticism on social media regarding her physical features. With strong hints of undergoing plastic surgery, her recent appearances are at the forefront of discussion at the moment, considering how such changes are more dramatically taken note of in the case of women.

It must be noted that Kelly has previously expressed her clear disapproval of the entire cosmetic procedure programming. More recently, in one of her Instagram posts this year, Megyn called out fellow women to normalize having fine lines on faces, and that while she’s ‘big on botox’ but is still ‘very anti-filler’ in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly)

In contrast, her recent appearances and pictures have led the internet to believe that Megyn Kelly must have undergone a year’s worth of Botox already, which is evident, especially in the shape of her nose lately. As more and more before-and-after pictures of her invade the social media space, curious onlookers have concluded that the internet personality must have undergone a more invasive procedure than just plain Botox. The chances of undergoing a rhinoplasty should not be overlooked.

For a layman observing the plentitude of before and after pictures of Megyn Kelly, there are some visible changes, which are also a result of normal aging. However, according to plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich’s observations shared with The U.S. Sun, Kelly has undergone rhinoplasty. He said that her ‘wonky nostrils’ are a result of a ‘pretty terrible rhinoplasty.’

“In some ways, this could be hypocritical and irrational of Megyn Kelly,” he added.

This is Megyn ‘Botched Nose Job’ Kelly Use ONE or TWO words to describe her pic.twitter.com/0YI1u44ujl — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) February 26, 2025

Dr. Richard further asserts that Kelly has also undergone skin resurfacing, in addition to her usual Botox procedures. However, there is no evidence of fillers, which aligns with her previous remark of never doing it in her life.

In comparison, Megyn’s younger photos reveal a more natural structure near her nose area, which almost appears equivalent to her young age. Nonetheless, upon closely examining her pictures over the years, it is evident that the media personality has been gradually revamping her facial features for some time now.

While Megyn Kelly has never confirmed that she’s indeed undergone plastic surgery to improve her face, particularly her nose, let us also remember a time when she offended actress Jane Fonda with her comment about the diva undergoing facial restructuring.

In an interview with the Today YouTube channel, Kelly began appreciating Jane for unapologetically proving to the world how ageing gracefully is a unique trait. But she was quick to turn her statement and say to the actress, “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing. I read that you said you didn’t feel proud to admit you had work done. Why not?”

Although Fonda dismissed the question, it still became a remnant of Kelly’s powerful opinion on having such surgical procedures on one’s face.