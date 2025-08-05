Sydney Sweeney’s Glam Shooting Range Clip Goes Viral After Trump Calls Her Ad ‘Hottest’

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, who won the audience’s heart with her applaud-worthy performances in several critically acclaimed TV shows and movies such as ‘Anyone But You’ and ‘Euphoria’, has now also earned brownie points from President Donald Trump.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there,” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday. “Go get ’em, Sydney!” he said after her latest ad.

Yet in the 2019 clip, a video of Sydney Sweeney at a shooting range has resurfaced after President Trump praised her recent “anti-woke” American Eagle jeans campaign, saying, “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

A younger Sweeney is seen confidently firing rounds into human-shaped targets at a shooting range. She appears highly skilled, landing two shots per target precisely and calmly, then smiling at the camera as she holsters her weapon. Sweeney’s American Eagle ad has sparked a clearer stance of her political views that works well with the ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) campaign.

Sydney Sweeney showed off her skills at the gun range. As if we don’t have enough reasons to love her. pic.twitter.com/nPx3vZ4hof — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 4, 2025

Popular outlet The Sun reported that Sweeney, raised in a small Catholic town in Washington, leaned heavily conservative, and her family loves Donald Trump. Growing up with her parents and younger brother, Trent, she has described her upbringing as “religious.”

Moreover, she came from a town where MAGA influence was widespread, and people loved Trump. Reports suggest Sweeney has also been registered as a Republican in Florida since 2024.

sydney sweeney registered as a republican on 6/14/24, clearly so she could specifically vote for donald trump. pic.twitter.com/4u1m8ljGuC — bob 2.0 (@bedchem___) August 2, 2025

Even when Sydney Sweeney was offered the role of Cassie in ‘Euphoria’, the typical blond girl who falls in love with her best friend Maddy’s boyfriend, Nate, she hesitated to say yes, as the role was bold and raunchy. She was concerned about what the people of her hometown would say.

In a 2021 interview with Stylecaster, she recalled: “What’s crazy — and this is going to sound really bad — is when I first got sent the audition, I was too nervous to do it. I grew up in a smaller town with my family, who are a little more conservative, and I was like, ‘They’re going to kill me if I do something like this.'”

Meanwhile, in another instance, when the actress hosted her mother’s birthday party in 2022, images showcased guests wearing MAGA-style hats and “Blue Lives Matter” shirts, sparking criticism online. Now the American Eagle ad has once again proved its stance as the advert plays along with the word “jeans” and “genes,” using the tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

I’ve lost count of how many Hollywood agents rejected me, saying ‘white blondes’ are the least in demand. Sydney Sweeney is undeniably blessed with great genes. Do you support her American Eagle ad? pic.twitter.com/YLuJjnomY9 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 29, 2025

During the screening of her upcoming film “Americana” on August 4, 2025, a fan yelled, “Stop the ad, that is being racist,” as per TMZ. This comment comes after the ad tries to play with Sydney’s blonde hair and blue eyes. She says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

Even though the actress has not publicly commented on the backlash, many other fans dismissed the racial accusations and said that the ad is relevant purely to the jeans brand. Since Trump mentioned the ad, which was released on July 23, Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, said American Eagle “nailed” the ad and took its sales as much as 20%. (via BBC).

American Eagle responds to backlash over its Sydney Sweeney ad. pic.twitter.com/VwrA5YdIzf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2025

While Donald Trump seems to be on cloud nine and doing his happy dance after knowing the news, do you think the rest of his haters are fuming with envy? Let us know in the comments below.