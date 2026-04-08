Todd Blanche Says He’d Thank Trump and Say “I Love You, Sir” If He’s Fired as Acting AG

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed strong loyalty to President Donald Trump. He said he would thank Trump and tell him, “I love you, sir,” if Trump decided to remove him from his post or nominate someone else as the permanent head of the Justice Department.

Blanche made this statement during his first press conference since Trump appointed him as acting attorney general after firing Pam Bondi on April 2. When asked about his future in the role, Blanche noted that he did not seek the position but would see any decision from Trump as “an honor.”

He added that if Trump chose another nominee and appointed him elsewhere, he would respond, “Thank you very much, I love you, sir.”

This comment attracted attention because Blanche was trying to assert his independence while acknowledging Trump’s influence over the department. During the same press conference, he stated that the president has both the “right” and the “duty” to identify issues he believes should be investigated.

He rejected criticisms that the administration was using the Justice Department to target political opponents.

Acting AG Todd Blanche: “I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I love you, sir.'” pic.twitter.com/DXtQOVCRDG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, has become one of the President’s most trusted legal aides. He represented Trump in his 2024 New York criminal trial and in other high-profile cases before becoming deputy attorney general. Trump appointed him as acting attorney general right after Bondi’s departure. The President has not yet announced a permanent nominee for the position.

In his remarks, Todd Blanche described serving Trump as “the greatest honor of a lifetime.” He mentioned that continuing as acting attorney general would be an honor, and receiving a formal nomination would also be an honor. His response did not clarify whether he wants the job permanently, but it emphasized that serving at Trump’s pleasure is a key part of his view on the role.

Blanche also stated he did not know the reason behind Bondi’s removal. He told reporters that only Trump could explain that decision. Bondi’s firing followed a troubled tenure at the Justice Department and came under scrutiny for her handling of the Epstein Files and Trump’s order to pursue criminal investigations against his political rivals.

During the same press conference, Blanche announced the formation of a National Fraud Enforcement Division to coordinate fraud cases nationwide. He appointed Colin McDonald, a recently confirmed prosecutor, to lead this division.

Q: Since Watergate, there has been a firewall between the White House and DOJ TODD BLANCHE: That is the most false statement I have ever heard in my life. There is always communication between a president and his priorities and what the DOJ should be focused on and not focused… pic.twitter.com/COmi97bKwf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Blanche used the opportunity to highlight that the department remains focused on public safety and enforcement priorities, despite the ongoing questions regarding Trump’s authority and the department’s political direction.

The White House has not publicly stated when Trump will name a permanent attorney general. Lee Zeldin, currently the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is considered the leading candidate for the position. While Blanche did not confirm whether he seeks the nomination, his response clearly indicated where his loyalty lies while he acts in this role.