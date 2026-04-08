Politics

Todd Blanche Says He’d Thank Trump and Say “I Love You, Sir” If He’s Fired as Acting AG

Published on: April 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM ET

Blanche signals unwavering loyalty to Trump as questions swirl over DOJ leadership.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
President Donald Trump Todd Blanche Pam Bondi Acting Attorney General
Trump replaced Pam Bondi with Todd Blanche as interim Attorney General. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed strong loyalty to President Donald Trump. He said he would thank Trump and tell him, “I love you, sir,” if Trump decided to remove him from his post or nominate someone else as the permanent head of the Justice Department.

Blanche made this statement during his first press conference since Trump appointed him as acting attorney general after firing Pam Bondi on April 2. When asked about his future in the role, Blanche noted that he did not seek the position but would see any decision from Trump as “an honor.”

He added that if Trump chose another nominee and appointed him elsewhere, he would respond, “Thank you very much, I love you, sir.”

This comment attracted attention because Blanche was trying to assert his independence while acknowledging Trump’s influence over the department. During the same press conference, he stated that the president has both the “right” and the “duty” to identify issues he believes should be investigated.

He rejected criticisms that the administration was using the Justice Department to target political opponents.

Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, has become one of the President’s most trusted legal aides. He represented Trump in his 2024 New York criminal trial and in other high-profile cases before becoming deputy attorney general. Trump appointed him as acting attorney general right after Bondi’s departure. The President has not yet announced a permanent nominee for the position.

In his remarks, Todd Blanche described serving Trump as “the greatest honor of a lifetime.” He mentioned that continuing as acting attorney general would be an honor, and receiving a formal nomination would also be an honor. His response did not clarify whether he wants the job permanently, but it emphasized that serving at Trump’s pleasure is a key part of his view on the role.

Blanche also stated he did not know the reason behind Bondi’s removal. He told reporters that only Trump could explain that decision. Bondi’s firing followed a troubled tenure at the Justice Department and came under scrutiny for her handling of the Epstein Files and Trump’s order to pursue criminal investigations against his political rivals.

During the same press conference, Blanche announced the formation of a National Fraud Enforcement Division to coordinate fraud cases nationwide. He appointed Colin McDonald, a recently confirmed prosecutor, to lead this division.

Blanche used the opportunity to highlight that the department remains focused on public safety and enforcement priorities, despite the ongoing questions regarding Trump’s authority and the department’s political direction.

The White House has not publicly stated when Trump will name a permanent attorney general. Lee Zeldin, currently the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is considered the leading candidate for the position. While Blanche did not confirm whether he seeks the nomination, his response clearly indicated where his loyalty lies while he acts in this role.

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