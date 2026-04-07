Todd Blanche Says “Nobody Except President Trump” Knows Why Pam Bondi Was Fired

Acting Attorney General Todd Blache addressed the media on Tuesday, giving a shout-out to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was fired last week. He also took the opportunity to thank President Donald Trump.

Blanche: Good afternoon. Everybody. I want to start this afternoon by thanking Pam. Our streets are safer because of Pam’s vision and her commitment to justice. pic.twitter.com/pnDeweRQgU — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2026

Addressing the media at the briefing, Blanche began the session with these words, “Good afternoon. Everybody. I want to start this afternoon by thanking Pam. Our streets are safer because of Pam’s vision and her commitment to justice.”

During the session, Todd Blanche mentioned that he was unaware of the reason Pam Bondi was fired by Donald Trump. He maintained, “Nobody has any idea why the attorney general is no longer the attorney general and I’m the acting attorney general, except for President Trump.” He continued, “President Trump’s the only one that knows that.”

Todd Blanche: Nobody has any idea why the attorney general is no longer the attorney general, and I’m the acting attorney general, except for President Trump

pic.twitter.com/M56SLEeonc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 7, 2026

The Acting Attorney General’s session was eclipsed by the President’s praise. “I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to keep me as acting, that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you, sir.’ So I don’t have any goals or aspirations beyond that,” Todd Blanche said on Tuesday.

Acting AG Todd Blanche: “I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I love you, sir.'” pic.twitter.com/DXtQOVCRDG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

This isn’t the first time Blanche has acknowledged Pam Bondi publicly. After being announced as the Acting Attorney General last week, Blanche wrote in an X post last week, “Pam Bondi led this Department with strength and conviction and I’m grateful for her leadership and friendship. Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General.”

He continued in his social media entry, “We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing everything in our power to keep America safe.”

Meanwhile, Pam Bondi broke her silence about being fired as the 87th AG and said she will be pivoting to an important “private sector role,” without sharing many details about her new profile, which remains under wraps.

“Over the next month, I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” read an excerpt from Pam Bondi’s statement.

In her long note after being axed, Bondi bragged about her short tenure as Attorney General, stating, “Since February 2025, we have secured the lowest murder rate in 125 years, secured first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, shattered domestic and transnational gangs across the country, taken custody of more than 90 key cartel figures, and won 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court.”

Sharing the news of Pam Bondi’s removal as AG on social media, Donald Trump referred to her as “a loyal friend” and a great American Patriot.” Just like Bondi, Donald Trump also did not share any details of her new role and wrote, “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much-needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”