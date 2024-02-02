This Trinket Gifted by Prince William to Kate Middleton Has a Heartwarming History

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is a beloved member of the British Royal Family. Her grace and elegance personified make her an eminent woman cherished by all. The love she and her husband Prince William share is perhaps something that happens in fairytales and seldom in real life. Middleton and her husband might have their highs and lows as a couple, but they’re very rarely spotted without each other. Speaking of, there’s but one heartwarming tchotchke that Middleton is rarely seen without and it was given to her by the love of her life!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

It’s no surprise to assume that Middleton might be bestowed with some pretty glamorous presents such as refined jewelry from the royal treasury, or breathtaking attire for the day made from the finest fabric. But, if there’s one thing that she seems to cherish with all her heart, it’s her iconic and legendary engagement ring as per The Mirror UK.

Kate Middleton's Ring; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arthur Edwards

It originally belonged to William’s mother Princess Diana, before her unfortunate demise. The ring is the epitome of luxury and boasts a stunning 12-carat deep blue sapphire surrounded by premium diamonds which are 14 in number. She usually sports this heartfelt and memorable gift with her wedding band made out of pure Welsh gold.

As mentioned earlier, the ring was originally bestowed upon the late Princess Diana by her then-husband Prince Charles in 1980 when he decided to pop the question. The fact that William chooses his late mother’s ring out of all the luxe and pristine ones out there, speaks volumes of the kind of woman Middleton is and how much he cherishes her.

Many sources claim to believe that the Princess of Wales had the ring for quite some time before altering it to the right size. Given the history behind such a memorable piece, it’s only natural that she didn’t want to damage the ring in any form or manner. However, Middleton put all speculations to rest during her brief visit to Wales last year. While socializing with the locals, Middleton came across someone who was sparkly-eyed about the aforementioned ring. She confessed, “It’s the same ring and it was exactly the same size when I tried it on.”

Middleton then pointed out a rather bittersweet fact saying, “I’m honored to wear it, I never sadly got to meet her…And also now with the children and grandchildren, I think she would have loved being a grandmother so much.” Middleton went on to gush about how “brilliant’ Princess Diana was and emphasized that the entire family “miss her every day.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackso

In an interview at the time, Prince William was asked about why he picked this timeless piece, he sentimentally claimed that it was “a way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out.” Williams popped the question in 2010 when the couple visited Kenya. He continued to reveal that he had the ring in his “rucksack” for about three weeks before proposing. A blushing Middleton gushed about how “very special” the ring was and will remain keen to look after it. That explains a lot about why she’s inseparable from this stunning piece of jewelry.